Illinois State to open MVC men's basketball season at Murray State on Dec. 1

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference's three new schools won't be strangers long for Illinois State's men's basketball team and Redbird first-year head coach Ryan Pedon.

The Redbirds open the MVC season in Kentucky on Dec. 1 at Murray State as the league released its 20-game schedule Thursday. ISU faces Belmont at Redbird Arena on Dec. 4 before traveling to Chicago to meet UIC on Dec. 28.

Murray State, Belmont and UIC joined the league for the 2022-23 school year and Loyola departed for the Atlantic-10 Conference.

The Valley features a 20-game schedule for league members for the first time, which necessitated two games before Christmas. Each school will play two teams once and the rest home and away.

ISU's single league games will be against Missouri State (Jan. 11 at Redbird Arena) and probable preseason favorite Drake (Feb. 22 at Des Moines).

The Interstate-74 rivalry against Bradley will see the Redbirds drive to Peoria on Jan. 25 with the Braves coming to Normal on Feb. 8.

ISU ends the regular season Feb. 26 with a home game against Evansville.

Game times and television information will be released at a later date.

The MVC Tournament will be held March 2-5 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The four top seeds will earn byes into the quarterfinals with four first-round games taking place March 2.

ISU, coming off a 13-20 season in which it finished eighth in the MVC, released its nonconference schedule earlier. The Redbirds open the season on Nov. 7 against Western Illinois at Redbird Arena. ISU entertains Wooster (Ohio), which is Pedon's alma mater, in an Oct. 30 exhibition game.

Pedon and his staff brought in six players from the transfer portal to go along with six scholarship returners. Senior forward Kendall Lewis is the leading returning scorer (9.3 points) and rebounder (5.7).

ISU will hold Hoopfest at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Redbird Arena. The event will feature introductions of ISU men's and women's basketball players and a three-point contest. There will also be an opportunity after Hoopfest for fans to get autographs from each of the Redbird basketball squads.

The MVC will release the league's women's basketball schedule Friday.