ILLINOIS STATE BASKETBALL

Illinois State to open MVC men's basketball season at Murray State on Dec. 1

021022-blm-spt-1isuvalparaiso

Illinois State forward Kendall Lewis drives against Valparaiso's Kobe King during a game last season at Redbird Arena. ISU opens the Missouri Valley Conference season against league newcomer Murray State on Dec. 1 at Murray, Kentucky.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference's three new schools won't be strangers long for Illinois State's men's basketball team and Redbird first-year head coach Ryan Pedon.

The Redbirds open the MVC season in Kentucky on Dec. 1 at Murray State as the league released its 20-game schedule Thursday. ISU faces Belmont at Redbird Arena on Dec. 4 before traveling to Chicago to meet UIC on Dec. 28.

Murray State, Belmont and UIC joined the league for the 2022-23 school year and Loyola departed for the Atlantic-10 Conference. 

The Valley features a 20-game schedule for league members for the first time, which necessitated two games before Christmas. Each school will play two teams once and the rest home and away.

ISU's single league games will be against Missouri State (Jan. 11 at Redbird Arena) and probable preseason favorite Drake (Feb. 22 at Des Moines).

Delight in white

Illinois State's student section drenches itself in white confetti after the first basket scored of the Redbirds' Missouri Valley Conference game against Bradley on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Redbird Arena. 

The Interstate-74 rivalry against Bradley will see the Redbirds drive to Peoria on Jan. 25 with the Braves coming to Normal on Feb. 8.

ISU ends the regular season Feb. 26 with a home game against Evansville.

Game times and television information will be released at a later date.  

The MVC Tournament will be held March 2-5 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The four top seeds will earn byes into the quarterfinals with four first-round games taking place March 2.

SANDAGE SHOOTING

Colton Sandage puts up a shot during an Illinois State summer workout at Redbird Arena. The Bloomington High School graduate will face his former school, Western Illinois, in the Nov. 7 season opener at Redbird Arena.

ISU, coming off a 13-20 season in which it finished eighth in the MVC, released its nonconference schedule earlier. The Redbirds open the season on Nov. 7 against Western Illinois at Redbird Arena. ISU entertains Wooster (Ohio), which is Pedon's alma mater, in an Oct. 30 exhibition game.

Pedon and his staff brought in six players from the transfer portal to go along with six scholarship returners. Senior forward Kendall Lewis is the leading returning scorer (9.3 points) and rebounder (5.7).

ISU will hold Hoopfest at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Redbird Arena. The event will feature introductions of ISU men's and women's basketball players and a three-point contest. There will also be an opportunity after Hoopfest for fans to get autographs from each of the Redbird basketball squads.

The MVC will release the league's women's basketball schedule Friday.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

ISU schedule

Oct. 30 — Wooster (exhibition)

Nov. 7 — Western Illinois

Nov. 10 — At Eastern Illinois

Nov. 12 — At Northwestern State

Nov. 17 — Northwestern State

Nov. 21 — LSU in Cayman Islands Classic, 10 a.m.

Nov. 22 — Akron or Western Kentucky in Cayman Islands Classic, 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 — Cayman Islands Classic third-round game

Dec. 1 — At Murray State*

Dec. 4 — Belmont*

Dec. 7 — Eastern Michigan

Dec. 10 — SIU Edwardsville

Dec. 17 — Ball State at Indianapolis

Dec. 19 — Chicago State

Dec. 28 — At UIC*

Dec. 31 — Northern Iowa*

Jan. 4 — Indiana State*

Jan. 7 — At Evansville*

Jan. 11 — Missouri State*

Jan. 14 — At Southern Illinois*

Jan. 18 — At Northern Iowa*

Jan. 21 — Valparaiso*

Jan. 25 — At Bradley*

Jan. 29 — Southern Illinois*

Feb. 1 — UIC*

Feb. 4 — At Belmont*'

Feb. 8 — Bradley*

Feb. 11 — At Valparaiso*

Feb. 15 — Murray State*

Feb. 18 — At Indiana State*

Feb. 22 — At Drake*

Feb. 26 — Evansville*

(*) — Missouri Valley Conference games.

Game times to be determined unless noted.

