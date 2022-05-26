Illinois State to honor Coprich, Forsyth, Olson, Rosch, Zimmer

Illinois State University's Marshaun Coprich (25) carrys the ball as Mark Spelman (54) blocks Richmond's DeAnthony Muse (96) in the first half of a 2015 game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
NORMAL — Marshaun Coprich, Illinois State football’s all-time leading rusher, has been selected to the Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.
Coprich will be inducted on Oct. 15, along with Heather Forsyth (soccer), Abby Olson (softball) and Ashley Rosch (volleyball).
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich (25) carries the ball in a 2015 playoff game against Richmond at Hancock Stadium. Coprich is ISU's career leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who played football at ISU in the late 1970s, will be recognized with the Institutional Great Award.
Coprich helped the Redbirds to the 2014 FCS national championship game and is the school’s career record holder in rushing yards (5,195), rushing touchdowns (59) and yards in a season (2,274 in 2014).
Coprich was a two-time All-American and a two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Forsyth was a two-time MVC Player of the Year and four-time all-conference selection.
Illinois State's Abby Olson smacks the ball against Western Illinois Wednesday, March 31, 2010, at Marian Kneer Stadium in Normal. (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
Olson was an All-American and three-time all-MVC first team choice.
Rosch was a four-time first team pick on the all-MVC team and made the league’s all-tournament team three times.
Zimmer was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-21. He also served as an assistant coach with Dallas, Atlanta and Cincinnati.
ISU will hold an induction breakfast on Oct. 15 and the new Hall of Famers will be honored during halftime of the Redbirds’ football game against South Dakota at Hancock Stadium.
PHOTOS: Former Illinois State star Marshaun Coprich
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich carries the ball as Richmond's Caleb Drake (10) attempts a tackle in the second half of Friday night's game at Hancock Stadium. Richmond won 39-27.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Friday.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State All-American Marshaun Coprich catches the ball as he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Friday in Indianapolis.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich runs the 40 yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine Friday in Indianapolis. Coprich's time of 4.47 seconds tied for fifth among 22 tailbacks who participated.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Friday in Indianapolis.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich catches the ball as he runs a drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "I felt great. I was ready to play football," the two-time All-American said.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich (25) breaks free from South Dakota's Colin Buscarini (37) and Jacob Warner (24) in the first half for the first touchdown of the game at Hancock Stadium in November.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Illinois State University's Marshaun Coprich (25) carrys the ball as Mark Spelman (54) blocks Richmond's DeAnthony Muse (96) in the first half of a 2015 game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Illinois State senior running back Marshaun Coprich leaps past a diving Missouri State defender in a 38-2 victory earlier this season in Springfield, Mo. Coprich heads into Friday's FCS quarterfinal against Richmond as the FCS national rushing leader.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State all-time rushing leader Marshaun Coprich (25) dodges a tackle against Western Illinois in a 2015 game at Hancock Stadium.
Pantagraph file photo
Head coach Brock Spack watches as Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich (25) is brought down by a diving tackle of Western's Myles Spearman (42) in the second quarter of play at Hancock Stadium, Normal on Saturday.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich (25) ran for a touchdown on this play against Western Illinois in 2015.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich, top middle, celebrates with center Mark Spelman (54) after scoring on an 11-yard run in the third quarter against Southern Illinois in 2015 in Carbondale.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich (25) charges through the Southern Illinois defense for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Saturday's game at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich breaks a tackle on a 19-yard, third-quarter touchdown run against Western Illinois on Oct. 24 at Hancock Stadium. Coprich has been invited to participate in the NFL Combine next month at Indianapolis.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich (25) dives into the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown run in a 48-28 win over Western Illinois on Oct. 24 at Hancock Stadium. The teams meet again Saturday on ISU's home turf in a second-round FCS playoff game.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich (25) easily scores against Northern Iowa earlier this season at Hancock Stadium. Coprich is among 20 finalists for the STATS FCS National Offensive Player of the Year Award.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich (25) looks for room to run against Eastern Illinois during their game late Saturday at O'Brien Field in Charleston. The Redbirds claimed a 34-31 overtime victory.
Joe Deacon
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich (25) leads the pack on a 61-yard gain against Northern Iowa earlier this season at Hancock Stadium. Coprich was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday for the second straight season.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich carries the ball during the FCS title game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015, in Frisco, Texas.
TIM SHARP, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson (5) celebrates with running back Marshaun Coprich after rushing for a touchdown against North Dakota State in the fourth quarter of the FCS national championship game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015, in Frisco, Texas.
TIM SHARP, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois State junior running back Marshaun Coprich has rushed for 2,168 yards and 27 touchdowns through 14 games, both tops in FCS.
Dan McNeile
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich looks for room to run against New Hampshire's defense in the first half during their NCAA FCS semifinal game Saturday in Durham, N.H.
Joe Deacon
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich (35) lunges for yardage against Eastern Washington during their FCS playoff quarterfinal game Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. Coprich had 258 yards and four touchdowns in ISU's 59-46 win.
Joe Deacon
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich runs for a 32-yard touchdown against South Dakota State last season at Hancock Stadium. The All-American Coprich is facing a felony drug charge and was suspended indefinitely Monday by ISU head coach Brock Spack.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson hands the ball to teammate Marshaun Coprich during their game against Eastern Illinois on Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich flies into the end zone as he beats South Dakota defenders during their Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013, at Hancock Stadium. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich runs the ball for yardage avoiding a tackle by Abilene Christian's Nick Finney Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013, at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
Illinois State University's Marshaun Coprich, (25) is hunted down by Southern Illinois Saluki's Mulku Kalokoh, (35) and, (12), in the first half of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2012. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
Illinois State University's Marshaun Coprich (25) is brought down by Dayton's Conner Bland (24) in the first half of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday Sept. 1, 2012. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich (25) is chased by Zack Marshall Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012, during the Red and White scrimmage at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!