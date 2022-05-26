 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Illinois State to honor Coprich, Forsyth, Olson, Rosch, Zimmer

  • 0
110715-blm-spt-isuvolley1

Illinois State's Ashley Rosch tips the ball away from Bradley's Erica Haslag in Friday night's Missouri Valley Conference match at Redbird Arena in Normal.

 Dan McNeile
121215-blm-loc-2isufoot

Illinois State University's Marshaun Coprich (25) carrys the ball as Mark Spelman (54) blocks Richmond's DeAnthony Muse (96) in the first half of a 2015 game at Hancock Stadium in Normal. 

NORMAL — Marshaun Coprich, Illinois State football’s all-time leading rusher, has been selected to the Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.

Coprich will be inducted on Oct. 15, along with Heather Forsyth (soccer), Abby Olson (softball) and Ashley Rosch (volleyball).

121215-blm-loc-4isufoot

Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich (25) carries the ball in a 2015 playoff game against Richmond at Hancock Stadium. Coprich is ISU's career leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who played football at ISU in the late 1970s, will be recognized with the Institutional Great Award.

Coprich helped the Redbirds to the 2014 FCS national championship game and is the school’s career record holder in rushing yards (5,195), rushing touchdowns (59) and yards in a season (2,274 in 2014).

Coprich was a two-time All-American and a two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Forsyth was a two-time MVC Player of the Year and four-time all-conference selection.

Abby Olson 043110
Illinois State's Abby Olson smacks the ball against Western Illinois Wednesday, March 31, 2010, at Marian Kneer Stadium in Normal. (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)

Olson was an All-American and three-time all-MVC first team choice.

Rosch was a four-time first team pick on the all-MVC team and made the league’s all-tournament team three times.

Zimmer was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-21. He also served as an assistant coach with Dallas, Atlanta and Cincinnati.

Ashley Rosch mugshot for ISU volley

Rosch

ISU will hold an induction breakfast on Oct. 15 and the new Hall of Famers will be honored during halftime of the Redbirds’ football game against South Dakota at Hancock Stadium.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic critical Of Wimbledon’s Russian and Belarusian player ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News