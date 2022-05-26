Illinois State to honor Coprich, Forsyth, Olson, Roesch, Zimmer

NORMAL — Marshaun Coprich, Illinois State football’s all-time leading rusher, has been selected to the Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.

Coprich will be inducted on Oct. 15, along with Heather Forsyth (soccer), Abby Olson (softball) and Ashley Rosch (volleyball).

Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who played football at ISU in the late 1970s, will be recognized with the Institutional Great Award.

Coprich helped the Redbirds to the 2014 FCS national championship game and is the school’s career record holder in rushing yards (5,195), rushing touchdowns (59) and yards in a season (2,274 in 2014).

Coprich was a two-time All-American and a two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Forsyth was a two-time MVC Player of the Year and four-time all-conference selection.

Olson was an All-American and three-time all-MVC first team choice.

Rosch was a four-time first team pick on the all-MVC team and made the league’s all-tournament team three times.

Zimmer was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-21. He also served as an assistant coach with Dallas, Atlanta and Cincinnati.

ISU will hold an induction breakfast on Oct. 15 and the new Hall of Famers will be honored during halftime of the Redbirds’ football game against South Dakota at Hancock Stadium.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

