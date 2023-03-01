ST. LOUIS — Another year, another Illinois State game against Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

For the third straight season, the ninth-seeded Redbirds (11-20) and No. 8 Panthers (13-18) square off in Arch Madness at Enterprise Center. However, Thursday's noon first-round contest between the teams that kicks off the tourney will be a little bit different.

This is the first 12-team MVC Tournament in the 47 years of the event, including the last 34 in St. Louis. So instead of two "play-in" games Thursday night, there are four Thursday games before Friday's quarterfinals when the top four seeds also get in action.

ISU first-year head coach Ryan Pedon has heard all about "the pageantry and spectacle of" Arch Madness.

"That's what caught me off guard is how the people around here (at ISU) have talked about it for a long period of time," said Pedon. "That speaks to the job the Missouri Valley Conference does and the city of St Louis and how connected they are with this tournament and speaks to our fan bases.

"I look forward to experiencing it and being part of it and, hopefully, we keep our hotel room keys for four or five nights."

To even get to Friday's noon quarterfinal game against No. 1 seed and regular-season champion Bradley (23-8), the Redbirds will need to snap a nine-game losing streak to UNI.

The Panthers won both games against ISU this season, 66-60 on New Year's Eve in Normal and 65-63 on Jan. 18 in Cedar Falls.

"They out-toughed us Game 1 big time," said Pedon. "Game 2 we closed that gap and had an opportunity to win down the stretch in their building, which is a tough place to win."

Because there have been 43 days since the last meeting, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson knows both teams have changed.

"From a prep standpoint for our players it's what Illinois State has done last 10 days to two weeks," said Jacobson. "There will be some challenges because we haven't seen them for a long time."

ISU got some much-needed momentum in the regular-season finale five days ago. The Redbirds broke a six-game losing streak by routing last-place Evansville, 72-53. It was ISU's biggest victory margin of the season.

UNI, which has lost eight of its last nine games, comes in a little banged up.

Star junior guard Bowen Born suffered a calf injury last week that limited him to six minutes and no points against Southern Illinois and 30 minutes with 11 points against Belmont.

"At this point I don't know if he's going to get to 100% (healthy)," said Jacobson. "We've got to get him as close as we can."

Born made 5 of 7 from outside the arc and scored 25 points against ISU at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds held him to 11 points in the rematch on Jan. 18, but freshman Trey Campbell stepped up with a season-high 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

"I know they've had some tough results here down the stretch, but I view them at least from afar as being pretty consistent throughout (the season)," said Pedon. "They're a team I look at and you sort of know what you're going to get from them, a consistency with their top players."

Senior wing Seneca Knight and junior guard Darius Burford have stepped up their play in recent weeks as ISU hits the home stretch. Knight has scored 20 or more points in three of the last five games, while Burford has averaged 16.8 points in his last eight games wearing a protective face mask after suffering an orbital bone fracture.

"Burford and Knight have played really good basketball," said Jacobson. "You look at their last couple box scores and see a lot of that from both of those guys."

No team has ever won the first and last game in MVC tournament history. While Pedon is coaching his first game in St. Louis, UNI has gone 18-11 with four titles during Jacobson's first 16 years at Arch Madness.

"Ben Jacobson, to me, is the gold standard of this league," said Pedon. "He's the Tom Izzo of our league. He's the OG. I have tremendous respect for him."

Bradley in wait mode

Bradley secured its first regular-season championship since 1996 by beating Drake last Sunday before a full house at Carver Arena in Peoria.

The Braves won't know until less than 24 hours before their Friday quarterfinal game whether they'll play ISU or Northern Iowa. The Redbirds and Bradley haven't renewed their Interstate 74 rivalry in St. Louis since 2004 when ISU won a first-round game.

"We'll prepare a little bit for Illinois State and Northern Iowa and some of the things they like to do and make sure we're on top of it because the hardest game to win is the first one in these tournaments," said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle, who led the Braves to MVC tourney titles in 2019 and 2020.

Bradley has beaten both ISU and UNI twice. The closest game was the Braves' 79-75 overtime win against the Redbirds on Jan. 25 in Peoria.

"Especially the team that wins Thursday has a little momentum going into Friday," said Wardle. "You have to be prepared and locked in as a group."

Kasubke back home

ISU junior guard Luke Kasubke is quite familiar with Arch Madness.

Growing up in St. Louis, Kasubke attended the tournament with his father. He also went to the annual Braggin' Rights Game between Illinois and Missouri in the building.

Kasubke has never played a game in Enterprise Center and can't wait to get that opportunity.

"It's going to be a great feeling. I know there's a lot of people there that want to watch me play that haven't seen me play (at Illinois State)," he said. "The opportunity to have the tournament there in St. Louis is a blessing."

Yaklich returns

Since leaving ISU in 2017 to join Michigan's staff, Luke Yaklich has been part of conference tournaments in the Big Ten and Big 12 (with Texas) along with the Horizon League the last two years as UIC's head coach.

However, there's nothing like Arch Madness for Yaklich. He was ISU's student manager during tourney titles in 1997 and 1998 and an assistant/associate head coach with the Redbirds while advancing to title games in 2015 and 2017.

Yaklich hopes UIC feels the energy he does in its first year at Arch Madness along with fellow league newcomers Murray State and Belmont.

"Right away I'm getting chills thinking about it," said Yaklich during Monday's MVC Coaches Zoom call. "Literally it's the vibe you get. When everyone descends on St. Louis and everyone is in close proximity and seeing the school colors around the way and everyone's got pep rallies and stuff at their respective hotels ...

"When you get to Saturday and Sunday and you walk out on that court, it feels like the NCAA (Tournament)."

PHOTOS: Illinois State falls to Northern Iowa at the MVC Tournament