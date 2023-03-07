NORMAL — Cole Mueller, the Illinois State football team’s leading rusher in 2021, was moving, cutting and accelerating like a healthy tailback would Tuesday as the Redbirds opened spring practice at Hancock Stadium.

That does not mean, however, that Mueller will be part of contact drills this spring.

“We’re not going to touch Cole,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He’ll be doing some non-contact, individual drills. But we’re not going to hit him.”

Mueller rushed for 977 yards in 2021, but suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle on his third carry in the 2022 opener at Wisconsin and missed the rest of the season.

“It feels pretty good. I can definitely tell they cut through the muscle,” said Mueller. “But I’m starting to build the muscle back in my leg. I can finally make cuts and run. I don’t think I lost any speed, which is good.”

“He looks really good. He’s running pretty well,” Spack said. “He’s ahead of schedule.”

Mueller is working his way back into the entire process of being a tailback.

“It’s been a while. I need to get back into route running and seeing the plays develop,” he said. “Last fall I was kind of out of it. I just showed up for games because it was hard to sleep or anything. I wasn’t really in the (meeting) room that much.”

Last season’s leading rusher with 625 yards, Wenkers Wright is a full practice participant after working through several injuries and missing time in 2022.

Northern Illinois transfer Mason Blakemore received plenty of practice repetitions Tuesday as he acclimates to the ISU system.

“It’s going very well. Everybody has embraced me with open arms. I love my new teammates,” said Blakemore, who rushed for 88 yards and caught four passes for 33 yards at Northern in 2022. “I’m growing and getting better with them every day. It has been very fun for me.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to be here. The coaches are believing in me and giving me the opportunities to showcase what I can do. I’m excited to see how spring ball goes.”

Spack said he likes what he sees so far from the 6-foot-1, 207-pound Blakemore.

“He’s going to be a good player,” said the ISU coach. “He’s a big, long, very smooth and athletic guy.”

The other newcomer in the ISU backfield is early enrollee Joshua Ficklin, who graduated early from high school in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“He’s a good, young back. He’s learning,” Spack said. “This is really good for him if he can get through all the ups and downs of being a young guy. He doesn’t know what’s going on.”

Also back is Sean Allen, who received two carries in his redshirt freshman season of 2022.

Nigel White, a tailback for his first three seasons at ISU, has been moved to cornerback.

“We’re going to take a look at him over there,” said Spack. “He’s a fast guy and we need another field corner.”

Tailback Pha’leak Brown is no longer on the roster and plans to graduate this spring. Rashad Lampkin is in the transfer portal, and Lavarion Logan has transferred to a junior college.

Josh Robinson, a high school recruit from Bolingbrook, will join the team in June.

Another Duke transfer

One Duke offensive lineman has led to another for ISU.

Elijah Wroten, a 6-3, 315-pounder who is projected as a guard, has followed former Duke teammate Ron Carr to ISU. Both former Blue Devils will finish the semester at Duke and join the Redbirds in June.

“He and Ron are very good friends. He sent his stuff to us and we really liked him,” Spack said. “He’s athletic and can really run, he’s physical and likes contact.”

A native of Oreland, Pennsylvania, Wroten will have two years of eligibility at ISU.

Spack said he “feels good about our offensive line” but would take on a tackle transfer “if the right one is available.”

Coaching staff changes

Cornerbacks coach Mike Banks and defensive line coach Brian Hendricks have left the ISU staff for other coaching positions.

Banks, a four-year starter at cornerback and a key player on the 2014 ISU team that advanced to the FCS national championship game, took a similar job at Missouri Valley Football Conference rival and defending national champion South Dakota State.

“Mike has been a great Redbird. He’s done a great job here. I can’t say enough good things about him,” Spack said. “He told me it wasn’t about the money. It’s about expanding his network. The only place he’s ever been is here. He turned down North Dakota State last year, and he decided to take this one. I totally understand. It’s something coaches do.”

Banks has been replaced by Beyah Rasool, who was a defensive quality control analyst at Arizona in 2022.

“Kye (outside linebackers coach Kye Stewart) knew a guy on the staff there and they recommended him,” said Spack. “We contacted him and he wanted to get on the field full time. He was very impressive in his interviews.”

Hendricks returns to his alma mater and will be defensive ends coach at Wyoming.

“He was a really good player there, and his wife went to school there,” Spack said. “He’s a very good coach. I’m really surprised we kept him as long as we did. That’s what we do, give people opportunities in coaching. He’s very deserving.”

Former ISU graduate assistant Ben Black has taken Hendricks’ position.

“Since he was here, Ben was always someone I was keeping in mind if an opening would come up,” Spack said. “He did a great job for us when he was here and learned a lot from Brian working with our defensive line and front seven. Over the past couple years, he’s gained some great experience at Indiana and Auburn which should help him transition into this role well.”

In a previously announced move, Mickey Turner is the new ISU wide receivers coach. Former quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini left for Missouri. Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen shifts his positional responsibility from wide receivers to quarterbacks.

First two practices

ISU will hold a second practice Thursday before taking a week off for spring break and returning to the field on March 21.

“The first two are getting up to speed. The NCAA mandates us to be in no pads,” Spack said. “It’s another extension of conditioning. We’re trying to get them in football condition so they understand the tempo we want. We’re getting the basic stuff in, and then we’ll be ready to go when we get the pads on.”

ISU’s spring game will be April 15.

