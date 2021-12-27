 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Illinois State still 'planning on playing' Wednesday's basketball game at Wisconsin

  • 0
122221-blm-spt-9isuutsa

Illinois State forward Kendall Lewis (22) looks for a back door pass against UTSA center Jacob Germany (24) during a game last week at Redbird Arena. ISU travels to face Wisconsin on Wednesday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Illinois State head basketball coach Dan Muller said Monday afternoon the Redbirds' nonconference game against No. 24-ranked Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison on Wednesday is still scheduled to be played.

The Badgers' home game last Thursday against George Mason was canceled by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program.

"The last time we spoke with them they're planning on playing," said Muller, who added he hadn't talked to the Badgers yet on Monday.

Because many of the Redbirds left to return home for a holiday break, they were required by the university to be tested when they got back to campus.

Muller said the team and staff received an antigen test Sunday and a PCR test Monday and were still awaiting those results. ISU plans to bus to Madison on Tuesday afternoon.

ISU (8-5) resumes Missouri Valley Conference action at Valparaiso on Sunday. The Redbirds won their MVC opener against Missouri State, 79-74, in overtime on Dec. 1.

Valparaiso's final nonconference game against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols believed to be in Prairie View A&M's program.

Bradley also canceled its final nonconference game Wednesday against Bellarmine because of COVID-19 protocols within the Braves' program. Bradley is set to travel to Indiana State on Sunday.

As of Dec. 27, a total of 13 games involving MVC schools have been adjusted or canceled because of COVID-19 safety protocols. ISU and Missouri State are the only two schools not affected.

+1 
DAN MULLER 2019 HEDSHOT

Muller

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News