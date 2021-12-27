Illinois State still 'planning on playing' Wednesday's basketball game at Wisconsin

The Badgers' home game last Thursday against George Mason was canceled by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program.

"The last time we spoke with them they're planning on playing," said Muller, who added he hadn't talked to the Badgers yet on Monday.

Because many of the Redbirds left to return home for a holiday break, they were required by the university to be tested when they got back to campus.

Muller said the team and staff received an antigen test Sunday and a PCR test Monday and were still awaiting those results. ISU plans to bus to Madison on Tuesday afternoon.

ISU (8-5) resumes Missouri Valley Conference action at Valparaiso on Sunday. The Redbirds won their MVC opener against Missouri State, 79-74, in overtime on Dec. 1.

Valparaiso's final nonconference game against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols believed to be in Prairie View A&M's program.

Bradley also canceled its final nonconference game Wednesday against Bellarmine because of COVID-19 protocols within the Braves' program. Bradley is set to travel to Indiana State on Sunday.

As of Dec. 27, a total of 13 games involving MVC schools have been adjusted or canceled because of COVID-19 safety protocols. ISU and Missouri State are the only two schools not affected.

