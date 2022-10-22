Illinois State starts fast, holds on for Missouri Valley win over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – This Illinois State football team refuses to do anything easy.

Yet that same group of Redbirds also — at least for the last three games — refuse to let their shortcomings lead to falling short on the scoreboard.

ISU overcame two costly turnovers and a misfiring kicking game to cast aside Indiana State 27-21 Saturday before a crowd of 5,182 at Memorial Stadium.

“We’re winning. That’s the most important thing,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “These kids are resilient. They’re tough, hard workers. It was another gritty win.”

ISU has won its last three games by a total of 10 points to stand at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Redbirds led 20-0 after one quarter but weren’t safe until Keondre Jackson’s interception at the 2-yard line with four seconds to go.

Slamming the door

With no timeouts and 2:15 remaining, Indiana State (1-6, 0-4) drove to the ISU 26-yard line before Jackson bolted over from his deep safety position to snare a pass intended for Dante Hendrix.

“I want to give a huge shout out to my coaches for putting my in that position. Every situation they like to go to 8 (Hendrix),” said Jackson. “You’ve got to come through and make that play. Got get that ball out of the sky. Go make a play and end the game.”

Wright stuff

ISU redshirt freshman tailback Wenkers Wright set career highs with 180 yards rushing on 36 carries.

Wright’s 48-yard burst early in the fourth quarter set up a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Zack Annexstad that gave the Redbirds a 27-14 advantage with 13:45 left.

“That was crazy. It was supposed to go completely the other way,” Wright said of his long run. “But it was heavy pressure across my face so I cut it back. It felt good to finally bust one out for a big run. That felt great.”

Annexstad completed 24 of 38 passes for 274 yards and touchdowns of 56 yards to Jalen Carr and 18 yards to his brother Brock Annexstad.

Kicking issues

ISU’s 20-7 halftime lead easily could have been 27-7 as the Redbirds failed to convert two field goals and an extra point.

Ian Wagner’s extra point after ISU’s first touchdown was blocked in the first quarter.

A 30-yard Wagner field goal try 1:50 before halftime did not get the necessary elevation and was rejected by the Indiana State line.

Then, on the final play of the opening half, ISU lined up for a 23-yard field goal that fell victim to miscommunication.

Holder Brock Annexstad was looking back at Wagner when the snap from Joey Malinowski came sailing by him. Wagner was forced to fall on the loose ball.

“Our PAT/field goal was very bad today,” Spack said. “Everybody took a turn trying to screw it up. We’ll get it figured out.”

Wagner was wide right with a 30-yard field goal try in the third quarter. Josh Jasek kicked ISU’s final extra point.

“You’re going to have these kind of games,” said Spack. “As a kicker and quarterback, it’s like a pitcher in baseball. Everybody knows you don’t have your stuff. It got a little weird on him (Wagner). He’ll bounce back.”

Zeke in street clothes

ISU leading tackler Zeke Vandenburgh did not play because of a knee bruise. A linebacker, Vandenburgh was added to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list earlier this week.

“He said he couldn’t play. He hasn’t practiced all week,” Spack said. “He can’t go, that’s that. I get it. It’s his body and he knows best. He didn’t feel comfortable playing. We played with other guys and won. We hope he’ll be back and playing next week.”

Sy Dabney led ISU with seven tackles. Deandre Lamont and Lavoise-Deontae McCoy had six each.

“Zeke is definitely a good player, a notable player,” said Jackson. “Our defense includes 11 people. At the end of the day, we’ve got depth at every position. When one goes down, another steps up and everybody gonna ball.”