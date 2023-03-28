NORMAL — Jaye Mack remembers going to the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional at Norman, Okla., last year with a "surreal feeling."

"It felt like luck, and I really didn't know if I really belonged there," said Mack, then an Illinois State freshman.

Mack proved she belonged, qualifying for the NCAA Championships in floor exercise. She'll make a return trip in floor, along with sophomore teammate Alana Laster on vault, in the regional Thursday at the University of Oklahoma's Lloyd Noble Center.

"This year going in I have a little more confidence and feel like I belong there with all the other great gymnasts who will be there," said Mack, a native of Kansas City, Mo. "I'll definitely be more at ease and there won't be as much pressure."

Mack will join Ohio State and compete in rotation 1 while Laster joins Oklahoma for rotation 3. To advance to the national championship April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas, Mack and Laster need to be No. 1 in their event who is not on one of the two advancing teams (out of 16).

"They're both ready and able to do it. If they don't, that's fine," said ISU head coach Bob Conkling. "They've had a great season and done well all the way through, especially the second half of the season."

Being at the same regional venue as last year should help ease some nerves for the ISU pair.

"I know how everything is and where everything is, so I'm going to relax," said Laster, who hails from Cape Coral, Fla. "Just relax and think of it as just another practice."

Laster is tied at No. 44 with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 9.885. She was the Midwest Independent Conference all-around champion with a scored of 39.350 and helped lead ISU to its first MIC Championship since 2012 earlier this month Cape Girardeau, Mo.

She was second on vault in conference to teammate Angelica Labat with a 9.90 score. She has posted scores of 9.9 or better in three out of her last five meets on the event, including tying her season high with scores of 9.925 at home against Southeast Missouri and then on the road at SEMO.

Mack heads into the regional tied for No. 60 in the country in floor with a NQS of 9.905. The back-to-back MIC champion on floor has posted scores of 9.925 or better in four out of her last five meets, with a career-best of 9.950 achieved in the tri-meet with nationally ranked Kentucky and Illinois on March 11.

At the MIC Championship, the title came down to Mack's final routine in floor. She delivered with a 9.925 score to clinch the title for the Redbirds.

"It was incredible. I'm still on a high from that night," said Mack. "To be there with the team was so special, for the team to experience a win like that. Making it to regionals and nationals individually is great, but you always want to have your team there."

Mack concedes she struggled earlier this season with high expectations and self-induced pressure after advancing to nationals a year ago.

"I had to sit down with myself and say, 'Listen, what are we doing this for? Are we doing this to get good scores or are you doing this for the little girl who always wanted to do gymnastics and help your team and just to have fun?" said the 4-foot-11 Mack.

Conkling believes Mack's new floor routine this season fits her personality a little better.

"She likes it a lot. It's easy for her to sell this routine a little bit more than last year's routine," he said. "She's cleaned up her tumbling, and it's even better than last year. She needs to go in and do what she's capable of doing and she has a shot."

Winning the conference championship on her 20th birthday was "coolest feeling ever" for Laster.

Getting to nationals is something Laster isn't trying to think too much about.

"I have started more focusing on the technique of my vault and way I do it and not getting so overwhelmed if it's going to go well or not, just relaxing and knowing I know how to do it," she said. "I've done it so many times."

If Laster pulls off the same vault she did in the conference meet, Conkling thinks that could be good enough to take the next step.

"She stuck it and had no movement on the landing. I thought the score of 9.9 might have been a little low for what she was capable of," he said. "But vault was our first event, and I think they were trying to keep the scores a little bit lower in case somebody came out and did a better vault. I totally get that and understand that."

Last year, Mack had to nervously wait a couple days until the top two teams were determined to know if she made it to nationals.

That could be the same way later this week. But regardless of what happens to Mack and Laster, they already know the season has been a success.

"Even making it this far to regionals is so difficult to do," said Mack. "I'm just proud of myself for getting to this point. Whatever happens, happens."

