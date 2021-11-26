Illinois State sophomore Tamara Otene earns MVC Volleyball Player of the Year award

NORMAL — Illinois State sophomore outside hitter Tamara Otene was named the Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Player of the Year.
The Redbirds' Kaity Weimerskirch also was selected as the league’s Libero of the Year as announced by the conference office.
Joining Otene and Weimerskirch on the all-MVC first team were Redbird junior outside hitter Sarah Kushner. ISU's Aliyah Moore, also an outside hitter, earned a spot on the MVC All-Freshman Team.
“I’m just really proud of our entire team,” said ISU head coach Leah Johnson. “The Valley was deep and experienced this year, and I’m proud of how we fought and grew together throughout the course of the season."
ISU, the No. 2 seed, faces No. 6 Indiana State in an MVC Tournament semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena. If the Redbirds win, they advance to Saturday's 4 p.m. championship match against No. 1 Loyola or No. 4 Valparaiso.
Otene, a native of New Zealand, ranks 20th in the NCAA with 457 kills and 25th in the NCAA with 505.5 total points this season.
She had 10-plus kills in 25 of ISU's 30 matches during the regular season, including seven times with 20-plus kills in a single match.
"I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what I did this season without my teammates,” Otene said. “Lefy (Katelyn Lefler) and Nora (Janka) did a great job all season setting me up and without having two great setters like them, I wouldn’t have had that same success. The attackers get so much of the credit, but the setters are a key part in what makes us such a successful attacking team.”
Otene becomes the eighth Redbird and first since 2014 to earn the MVC Player of the Year award.
Weimerskirch leads the conference and ranks 16th in the nation with 551 total digs this season, averaging 4.79 digs/set. She became only the 16th Redbird in school history to reach 1,000 career digs.
"Tam and Kaity have both been phenomenal all season long, so to have them recognized as the Player and Libero of the Year isn’t surprising to me," said Johnson. "I’m glad that they are getting recognized for their hard work this season.”
Kushner was on the all-MVC second team last season. She ended the regular season tied for a conference-leading 18 double-doubles, 11 of which came during MVC action.
1 of 15
ISU volleyball 1
Illinois State's Kaitlyn Early, center left, hugs Stacey Niao, left, after their four-set victory over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament final Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. ISU won, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.
Illinois State's Eliza Smith, left, tips the ball past Northern Iowa's Kayla Haneline, right, in the second set of their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Northern Iowa's Kayla Haneline (13) and Lindsey Schulz (16) try to block Illinois State's Kaitlyn Early in the fourth set of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Illinois State volleyball players celebrate their 3-1 victory over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. ISU won 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.
Northern Iowa's Leigh Pudwill, left, and Autumn Alitz, right, try to block Illinois State's Ashley Rosch, center, in the second set of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Illinois State volleyball team won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a four-set victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
1 of 15
ISU volleyball 1
Illinois State's Kaitlyn Early, center left, hugs Stacey Niao, left, after their four-set victory over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament final Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. ISU won, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.
Joe Deacon
ISU volleyball 2
Illinois State's Eliza Smith, left, tips the ball past Northern Iowa's Kayla Haneline, right, in the second set of their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Joe Deacon
ISU volleyball 3
Illinois State's Emily Schneider celebrates a point against Northern Iowa in the second set of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, The Waterloo (Iowa) Courier
ISU volleyball 4
Illinois State's Kaitlyn Early sets the ball against Northern Iowa in the second set of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, The Waterloo (Iowa) Courier
ISU volleyball 5
Northern Iowa's Kayla Haneline (13) and Lindsey Schulz (16) try to block Illinois State's Kaitlyn Early in the fourth set of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, The Waterloo (Iowa) Courier
ISU volleyball 6
Illinois State volleyball players celebrate their 3-1 victory over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. ISU won 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, The Waterloo (Iowa) Courier
ISU volleyball celebration
Illinois State volleyball players celebrate their 3-1 victory over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, The Waterloo (Iowa) Courier
ISU volleyball 8
Illinois State fans cheer for the Redbirds volleyball team during the second set during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship against Northern Iowa Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, The Waterloo (Iowa) Courier
ISU volleyball 9
Northern Iowa's Leigh Pudwill, left, and Autumn Alitz, right, try to block Illinois State's Ashley Rosch, center, in the second set of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, The Waterloo (Iowa) Courier
ISU volleyball 10
Illinois State's Kaitlyn Early sets the ball during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship against Northern Iowa on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Photo courtesy Northern Iowa
ISU volleyball 11
Illinois State's Jaelyn Keene prepares for a hit during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship against Northern Iowa on Saturday at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Photo courtesy Northern Iowa
ISU volleyball 12
Illinois State volleyball players celebrate during their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match against Northern Iowa on Saturday at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Photo courtesy Northern Iowa
ISU volleyball 13
Illinois State volleyball players celebrate during their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match against Northern Iowa on Saturday at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Photo courtesy Northern Iowa
ISU volleyball 14
Illinois State volleyball players celebrate after their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Photo courtesy Northern Iowa
ISU volleyball 15
Illinois State volleyball players celebrate after their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday at Cedar Falls, Iowa.