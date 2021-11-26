Illinois State sophomore Tamara Otene earns MVC Volleyball Player of the Year award

NORMAL — Illinois State sophomore outside hitter Tamara Otene was named the Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Player of the Year.

The Redbirds' Kaity Weimerskirch also was selected as the league’s Libero of the Year as announced by the conference office.

Joining Otene and Weimerskirch on the all-MVC first team were Redbird junior outside hitter Sarah Kushner. ISU's Aliyah Moore, also an outside hitter, earned a spot on the MVC All-Freshman Team.

“I’m just really proud of our entire team,” said ISU head coach Leah Johnson. “The Valley was deep and experienced this year, and I’m proud of how we fought and grew together throughout the course of the season."

ISU, the No. 2 seed, faces No. 6 Indiana State in an MVC Tournament semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena. If the Redbirds win, they advance to Saturday's 4 p.m. championship match against No. 1 Loyola or No. 4 Valparaiso.

Otene, a native of New Zealand, ranks 20th in the NCAA with 457 kills and 25th in the NCAA with 505.5 total points this season.

She had 10-plus kills in 25 of ISU's 30 matches during the regular season, including seven times with 20-plus kills in a single match.

"I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what I did this season without my teammates,” Otene said. “Lefy (Katelyn Lefler) and Nora (Janka) did a great job all season setting me up and without having two great setters like them, I wouldn’t have had that same success. The attackers get so much of the credit, but the setters are a key part in what makes us such a successful attacking team.”

Otene becomes the eighth Redbird and first since 2014 to earn the MVC Player of the Year award.

Weimerskirch leads the conference and ranks 16th in the nation with 551 total digs this season, averaging 4.79 digs/set. She became only the 16th Redbird in school history to reach 1,000 career digs.

"Tam and Kaity have both been phenomenal all season long, so to have them recognized as the Player and Libero of the Year isn’t surprising to me," said Johnson. "I’m glad that they are getting recognized for their hard work this season.”

Kushner was on the all-MVC second team last season. She ended the regular season tied for a conference-leading 18 double-doubles, 11 of which came during MVC action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.