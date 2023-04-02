NORMAL — While the Illinois State softball team was searching for its next win Sunday at Marian Kneer Stadium, Illinois-Chicago was hunting its first.

And just as the Flames threatened to make the Redbirds their first victim in the opener, ISU rallied for a 6-3 victory and pounded out a 15-6 win in the nightcap.

UIC, which is winless in 31 games and 0-9 in Missouri Valley Conference play, held a 3-0 lead after four innings of the first game before ISU (17-15, 7-1) broke loose for six fifth-inning tallies.

“They’ve played an incredibly difficult schedule. They’re a good softball team,” Redbirds coach Tina Kramos said. “We needed to get back to having better at-bats in that game. We did get off to a slow start, and they got off to a fast start. But we started getting a few hits and stringing them together.”

The big hit of ISU’s six-run outburst was a two-run Chloe Jefferson double that caromed off third base.

“I did not see it (hit the base). I just kept running,” said Jefferson. “We worked well together and learned from our previous at-bats. (Hannah) Meeks and Mesh (Hannah Meshnick) were pitching amazing, and we did good defensively.”

Meshnick (4-5) relieved starter Meeks in the fourth and worked four scoreless innings for the victory.

“I thought Meshnick came in and did a great job holding them and allowed us to creep back in the game,” Kramos said.

Kaili Chval had three of the Redbirds' eight hits.

ISU seized a 2-0 edge in the first inning of game two with RBI singles from Addison Masching and Jayden Standish.

A Brandi LaFountaine home run to right field handed the Redbirds a 3-0 margin in the second.

ISU blitzed the Flames with eight third-inning runs on just four hits. UIC helped the Redbirds along by committing three errors and issuing three walks.

Standish’s two-run double, a Delainey Bryant run-scoring single and LaFountaine’s sacrifice fly accounted for RBIs from ISU’s hitters in the 12-batter frame.

“We learned a lot from the first game,” said Jefferson, “and brought that into the second.”

A Carlee Jo Clark homer in the fourth gave the visitors a fourth-inning run.

Yet the Flames were on the verge of being extinguished by the 10-run rule before scoring four times in the fifth, three coming on an Anna Walker blast beyond the barrier in center field.

ISU brought the eight-run rule into effect with four sixth-inning tallies. Dayna Kennedy’s three-run shot to left field proved to be the walk-off blow.

“We had a chance to put it away early and we didn’t,” Kramos said. “We didn’t give up and stayed with it. We just kept driving the ball and having quality at-bats.”

Standish, LaFountaine and Kennedy each drove in three runs for ISU. Standish and Abby Knight had three hits apiece.

Amanda Fox (3-2) was the winning pitcher after allowing five earned runs in 4⅔ innings. Hannah Ross worked the final 1⅓ innings.

The Redbirds ran their winning streak to eight games.

“I hope their confidence is up. We’ve played well a lot of times,” said Kramos. “Even in our losses we’ve played well. It’s good to see us playing well and having wins to go with it.”

In Saturday's series opener, Ross (4-6) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out six in a 2-0 ISU triumph.

Fox gave up one hit in the ninth for her first save.

The Redbirds scored both of their runs in the opening frame. Bryant led off with a home run, and Masching singled home Emme Olson.

Olson had two of ISU's seven hits.

PHOTOS: Illinois State softball coach Melinda Fischer