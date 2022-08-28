Illinois State softball coach Melinda Fischer announces retirement; Tina Kramos named new coach

NORMAL — Illinois State's all-time winningest coach is calling it a career.

Redbird head softball coach Melinda Fischer announced her retirement Sunday after 37 seasons of leading the Redbirds' program. ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan named longtime Redbirds assistant coach Tina Kramos as ISU's new head coach.

Fischer is among only 28 head coaches in NCAA Division I softball that have won 1,000 games in their coaching career with at least 10 years of Division I head coaching experience.

“I’m not sure there are enough words or the right words to express the enormous amount of gratitude, thankfulness, appreciation, and love I have for being a part of Illinois State University and Redbird Athletics for nearly 47 years,” said Fischer. “I am very fortunate to have been surrounded by many great people from Presidents, Athletic Directors, Athletic Administrators, Faculty, all our athletic staff, fans, supporters, alumni and most importantly, our coaches and student-athletes.

"We all know in this profession that winning is very important and that certainly matters, but what really matters to me is the development of the student-athletes and the total experience they have during their careers. I am so proud to have had the tremendous opportunity to lead this program for 37 years.”

Fischer recorded 1,159 career victories in 39 seasons as a collegiate head coach at Eastern Illinois (1979-80) and ISU (1986-2022). That ranks her as the 18th-winningest coach in NCAA Division I softball history. Her ISU softball head coaching record stands at 1,118-842-4, giving her the most wins by a female or male head coach in school history.

"Melinda Fischer’s legacy at Illinois State is forever etched in the history books and the profound impact she has had on our program and countless student-athletes over the years cannot be understated,” said Brennan. “Melinda has not only led our softball program with class and dignity over the past 37 years, but she has been a mentor to so many coaches, staff and administrators over the years helping them grow into the best versions of themselves.

"She has dedicated her professional life to bettering this University and the game of softball, while being a beacon for equality for generations of female student-athletes. Melinda will certainly be missed by many in the sport, but her legacy will live on forever here at Illinois State.”

ISU went to its ninth NCAA regional appearance under Fischer in 2012. She led her teams to 10 regular-season Missouri Valley Conference titles, most recently in 2021.

Fischer also led ISU to five MVC Tournament and two Gateway Conference regular-season championships.

“In addition to her winning record, Coach Fischer has inspired generations of Redbird student-athletes to achieve greatness,” said ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy. “I have been impressed and inspired by her stature as a leader, pioneer, and legend not only at Illinois State University, but in the larger realm of college sports.”

Kramos, who has served as ISU’s senior associate head coach since 2017, is beginning her 23rd season as member of the ISU softball staff.

“We are incredibly excited to have Tina lead our softball program into its next era,” said Brennan. “Tina has been an integral part of the program’s success over the past 20-plus seasons and will continue to hold up the high standards that have been set for Redbird softball. In her time on staff, she has recruited and mentored some of the best in the program’s history and we know that will only continue with her leading the way as head coach.”

Kramos is the third-longest tenured coach at ISU.

“I would like to thank President Kinzy, Kyle Brennan, Leanna Bordner and Melinda Fischer for the opportunity to serve Illinois State University and Redbird Softball as its next head coach,” Kramos said. "I am truly honored and humbled to lead such an amazing group of young women as we continue to build on the tradition of winning on the field, in the classroom and in our community."