Illinois State signs three basketball recruits ahead of first road trip to face Eastern Illinois on Thursday

NORMAL — The future was on the minds of Illinois State's basketball coaching staff Wednesday morning before turning their attention to the present.

"We need depth at all of those positions moving forward with guys who fit the mold of what we'll want to build this program with," said Pedon. "I feel very strongly about them fitting culturally and stylistically from a basketball standpoint."

The Redbirds, who dropped a 71-68 decision to Western Illinois in Monday's season opener at CEFCU Arena, head out on their first road trip Thursday. ISU travels to face Eastern Illinois (0-1) at 7 p.m. at Lantz Arena in Charleston.

"Coach preaches we can't get too high with the highs and low with the lows. We can't get too low with this loss," said senior Kendall Lewis, who led ISU with 22 points and 14 rebounds against the Leathernecks.

Recruiting trio

Pedon, who didn't bring in any freshmen in the spring after being named ISU's head coach in early March, and his staff directed their attention to a specific geographic area.

"From a recruiting footprint, we've been very intentional recruiting the Midwest," he said. "Not to say we won't recruit nationally, but I want a majority of our roster to be from the Midwest ideally. I'm a product of the Midwest and believe in recruiting your area."

Pence, who initially received an offer from Illinois and a couple other high-major programs, averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season for St. Joe-Ogden while being the leading vote-getter on the Class 2A All-State Team. He recently finished his football season as a wide receiver for the Spartans.

Walker probably will remind many ISU fans of former Loyola star Cameron Krutwig. Walker contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds for St. Charles Prep as a junior.

A three-year starter for De Pere and a two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-State honoree, Kinziger has scored 1,570 points in his career and is likely to pass former Wisconsin player Brevin Pritzl as De Pere's all-time leading scorer. Kinziger is a three-time all-Fox River Valley Conference selection.

ISU has 12 scholarship players at the moment and will graduate Seneca Knight and Colton Sandage after the season. While the three signees put the Redbirds at the 13-scholarship limit for the 2023-24 season, the Redbirds won't stop recruiting and could add more players in the spring.

"It's all very fluid. We'll have to wait and see." said Pedon. "Most programs anticipate some sort of change. I can't be naïve to that."

Bouncing back

The Redbirds enjoyed a 13-point lead with 18:42 left against Western Illinois. But the Leathernecks used 53.6% shooting in the second half, combined with ISU's 30.8%, to make their comeback.

"I want to see much better execution on both sides of the ball," said Pedon. "The points we gave away in transition were alarming in a one-possession game. Some of that comes with our connectiveness on that side of the ball."

Pedon didn't like ISU's "presence" defensively, pointing out WIU had only four turnovers to go with 16 assists.

"That speaks comfort to me," he said. "That's not how we want to play."

Two area players are on EIU's roster. Jermaine Hamlin, a 6-10 senior forward from Lincoln, transferred to the Panthers from Illinois before last season. New to the Panthers this season is 6-5 junior guard Caleb Donaldson, a Bloomington High School graduate who played the last three years at Division II St. Cloud (Minn.) State.

Hamlin started Monday's opener at Illinois, scoring six points and grabbing one rebound as the Illini blitzed the Panthers, 87-57. Donaldson came off the bench and scored two points in 18 minutes.

"They've got some new pieces, as well. Their guard play is something we're really going to have to account for," said Pedon of the Panthers. "Those guys are impact guys for them. Our ability to keep them out of the paint, limit their effectiveness and also keep them out of transition will be important."

Newcomer guards Kinyon Hodges, a transfer from Three Rivers College, and Yaakema Rose, a Springfield Lanphier graduate who previously went to Division II Missouri-St. Louis, combined for 24 points and four steals against the Illini. As a team, EIU had 12 steals.

EIU is in its second season under Marty Simmons. The former Evansville head coach guided the Panthers to a 5-26 mark last year.

Maybe losing his opening game as ISU's coach will be a blessing for Pedon. The last five coaches to lose their Redbird debuts all led ISU to an NCAA Tournament in their careers — Kevin Stallings, Bob Bender, Bob Donewald, James Collie and James "Pim" Goff.

This will be ISU's first game at Charleston since Dec. 19, 1981. The Redbirds travel to St. Louis after the game to catch a Friday flight for Saturday's 7 p.m. game against Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana. ISU and Northwestern State will have a rematch on Nov. 17 at CEFCU Arena.