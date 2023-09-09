MACOMB – Born in September, Mason Blakemore had played around his birthday but never on the exact date.

Suiting up on his 21st birthday Saturday at Hanson Field, Blakemore was on his game as well.

Blakemore broke free for touchdown jaunts of 51 and 42 yards and finished with 170 yards and three scores to help Illinois State cast aside Western Illinois 34-18 in the final Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup between the in-state rivals.

“To do what I did is special to me. They call me MB3 and I got three touchdowns on my birthday to help my guys win,” said Blakemore, who wears No. 3. “All I asked for on my birthday was to get the win for the team. I’ll never forget this day.”

A transfer from Northern Illinois, Blakemore scored ISU’s first points with his 42-yard burst just 2:30 before halftime to bring the Redbirds within 9-6.

Headed for the Ohio Valley Conference next season, Western (0-2, 0-1 in the Valley) trailed just 20-18 when Blakemore reeled off a 51-yard journey to the end zone on the same play as the previous score.

"I tell my guys (linemen) get their hat on hat, and I'm going to do my job because they did their job," Blakemore said. "That's what happened on both of those plays. They do their part and I do my part."

Blakemore’s third TD came from 6 yards out with 1:17 to play to wrap up ISU improving to 2-0 in its first league game.

“He’s a very good player. I scratched my head how we got him,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “I told friends of mine and our staff he would have played for us at Purdue. I don’t care what the year was.”

Setting up Blakemore

ISU faced third-and-12 at the 4 in the fourth quarter when quarterback Zack Annexstad connected with Daniel Sobkowicz, who spun away from a defender and found the separation for a 45-yard gain.

“Zack threw me a great ball. We were on the same page there,” Sobkowicz said. “He threw me outside a little bit so I could spin off. It felt like the defender was pushing up on me so I would try to spin it off. It was just a feel mid play. It was definitely a good thing to do."

Blakemore went 51 yards to paydirt on the next snap.

Early struggles

Western led 6-0 after an 8-yard pass from Matt Morrissey to Tajh Sanders with 11:14 left in the second quarter. Owen Valek missed the extra point but nailed a 20-yard field goal to hand the Leathernecks a nine-point margin 4:38 before halftime.

ISU converted just 1 of 6 third downs, while Western was 7 of 12 in the opening half.

“We were miserable on third down on both sides of the ball,” Spack said. “One thing I told them at halftime was that has to change. You’ve got to win those, particularly on the road. To their credit, good teams find a way to win when they’re not playing their very best.”

The Redbirds were 5 of 8 on second half third down conversions, while limiting Wester to 2 of 7.

Blitzing Jackson

ISU unleashed Keondre Jackson on the safety blitz repeatedly. Jackson finished with nine tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

“We went over their scheme and saw their weakness. (Defensive coordinator Travis) exposed it,” said Jackson. “They call your number, go make a play.”

“We brought him a lot. We like bringing him,” Spack said. “We liked that early and often. We knew coming into the game we would use him for that.”

Grandy effort

ISU tight end Cam Grandy corralled 12-yard TD pass from Annexstad just 39 seconds before halftime to send the Redbirds into the break with a 13-9 edge.

“He was on me,” Grandy said of the WIU defender. “Zack did a really good job giving me a back shoulder pass. I turned and it was right here on me.”

Grandy caught six passes for 56 yards.

Lessons learned

Spack was pleased his squad overcame early difficulties to leave with a victory.

“I think we have to go through this to become the team we want to be. Our (national runner-up) team in ’14 had to learn how to win games like this,” said the ISU coach.

“This team did a really good job of playing complementary football, one side picking the other side up and pouncing on a good play by the other side. I thought that was really good for us.”

ISU survived a lost first-half fumble and a mishandled kickoff return after halftime.

“You saw my guys keep their composure and keep their head up,” Blakemore said. “We had to calm down and start playing our game. I feel like we weren’t really focused at the beginning. We got locked in and you see what the end result was.”

Key defensive stop

Attempting to rally from a 27-18 deficit, the Leathernecks advanced to the ISU 42.

But ISU rose up with a third down sack by Jackson and a fourth down sack from Jalan Gaines to regain possession.

No running allowed

The Redbirds held Western to a net of minus 5 yards rushing on 29 carries. Morrissey completed 22 of 40 passes for 199 yards.

“I thought we defended the run really well against a team that ran the ball well against New Mexico State,” Spack said. “Tackling the quarterback became an issue early, but we did a much better job of that later in the game.”

More ISU numbers

Annexstad passed for 185 yards on 18 of 26 accuracy and tacked on 29 rushing yards.

Cole Mueller, who boosted the ISU lead to 20-9 in the third quarter with a 6-yard touchdown plunge, added 54 yards on the ground on 11 tries. Sobkowicz had four receptions for 77 yards.

The Redbirds dominated in total offensive yardage 461-194.