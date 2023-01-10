Illinois State, Seneca Knight try to get home mojo working against Missouri State

NORMAL — Seneca Knight isn't quite sure why Illinois State's basketball team often plays better on the road than at home. His head coach is searching for that answer, too.

"Other than seeing a psychologist myself on that very issue, no," said Ryan Pedon when asked if he's able to pinpoint a reason for home struggles.

The Redbirds, who are 3-2 in true road games and 4-4 at home, know making CEFCU Arena a tough place for visitors is essential to long-term success. ISU entertains Missouri State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Missouri Valley Conference game at CEFCU Arena.

"You want to go out there and play real well at home, and sometimes that much pressure is not good," said Knight. "Sometimes just go out there and treat it like a normal game, like it's an away game or going out to practice and just play hard and execute the things we need to execute."

ISU improved to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in the Valley with a 69-61 road win at Evansville on Saturday when the Redbirds outscored the Aces, 11-1, in the final four minutes.

"We have at times played better on the road," said Pedon. "You can sit back and analyze that a million ways. I try to focus on the performance, evaluate the basketball side of things, the execution side of things. We finish games a little better on the road as well."

One thing Pedon knows for sure is the Redbirds are better when Knight performs well.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound fifth-year senior wing went through a funk after ISU won four straight games in December. He didn't score and committed four turnovers in a home loss to Northern Iowa and lost his starting job the next game against Indiana State.

Even though the Redbirds lost again at home to the MVC-leading Sycamores, Knight responded with eight points and no turnovers. The New Orleans native enjoyed his best offensive game in a while with 15 points at Evansville, including two huge baskets for six points in the closing stretch.

"Being able to get back to myself and my teammates reassuring me they trust me to go out there and make plays kind of eased my mind," said Knight. "I'm not going out there trying to force anything and let it come to me."

Pedon has talked to Knight about improving his efficiency since last spring when he transferred to ISU from Brigham Young.

"Seneca played with more force the other night than he had in previous games," said Pedon. "(He had) very little hesitation. I don't want him to hesitate. He's a reactor and has very good instincts. Trust those instincts. He probably worries a little too much at times. I want him to play free and confident. In the meat of the game Saturday, he did that."

Scouting the Bears

ISU will need Knight's size and strength against Missouri State (8-8, 4-2 MVC). The Bears are in a six-way tie for second in the league, two games behind Indiana State, but not in a great mood after losing at Belmont, 74-61, on Sunday.

Pedon said the Bears, who almost completely turned over their roster after last season, are as talented as any team in the Valley. Missouri State leads the league in MVC games in blocks (6.3) and steals (8.7) along with being No. 3 in scoring defense (60.2 ppg).

"They've got four high-major transfers who can hurt you inside and out. I like the brand of ball they play," said Pedon. "They play through the paint. There's sort of an old-school element to them with their intent to throw the ball inside and play through the post and paint."

Missouri State's leading scorer is 6-6 guard Chance Moore at 13.3 points per game. However, the Arkansas transfer has come off the bench in all but two games.

"If he defended better I would never take him off the floor because he can score at will," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford, a former ISU player and associate coach. "We try to give ourselves an opportunity to be in a game when it starts, so he has to sit over there until we figure out how we're going to guard the other team then we get him in there.

"He's got a very bright future, and once it clicks for him from a consistency standpoint on both ends of the floor then he's got a chance to be an all-league player. His defense has improved."

This will be the only meeting this season between ISU and Missouri State. After the league expanded to 12 schools, there are two teams everyone plays once. ISU's other single game is against Drake on Feb. 22 at Des Moines, Iowa.

