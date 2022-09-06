Illinois State rushing load falls to Wright, White and Brown

NORMAL — Cole Mueller’s long blonde hair was not seen bouncing out the back of his helmet Tuesday at Hancock Stadium.

Illinois State is looking elsewhere for its ball carriers after Mueller suffered a broken leg in last Saturday’s opener at Wisconsin.

“Cole has a broken fibula, which is the outside bone, the small bone just above the ankle,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He’ll have surgery (Wednesday) to put a plate on that and do a little thing on the ankle to tie it up. It’s not dislocated but it gets a little out of whack when that happens.”

Mueller’s injury typically requires a four-month rehabilitation and it is doubtful he will return this season.

“It’s possible. Everybody heals differently,” said Spack, whose team plays its home opener Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Valparaiso. “But when you’re off your feet that long, I don’t know if you can get yourself in playing shape. I wouldn’t want to get him hurt again.”

ISUs’ leading rusher with 977 yards last season, Mueller suffered the injury when a Wisconsin defender twisted him while attempting a tackle and Mueller’s foot stuck in the turf, according to Spack.

The top contenders for carries with Mueller sidelined are redshirt freshman Wenkers Wright, who is listed first on the depth chart and was Mueller’s initial replacement Saturday, junior Nigel White and sophomore Pha’leak Brown.

“Cole is a really good player. He’s hard to replace, but our tailback room is talented,” Spack said. “They are all starter-type guys.”

Wright received eight carries (netting 16 yards), White four for 22 yards and Brown three for 10 yards in the 38-0 loss to Wisconsin.

“It was an insane shock, especially so early in the game as it was,” said the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wright. “Cole is the guy if I have a question in practice, I ask him. He knows everything. To see him go down, it’s not something you’re really prepared for. But at the same time, it’s next man up.”

Wright believes the remaining Redbird tailbacks are quite capable of spearheading a successful rushing attack the rest of the season.

“We’re going to hold it down for Cole, and we’ll be praying for a speedy recovery for him,” Wright said. “You have to stay mentally ready. When your time comes up, you’ve got to take it and run with it. This is going to be an amazing season, mark my words.”

The 5-10, 210-pound Brown had 103 career carries for 434 yards entering this season, and White 73 attempts for 355 yards.

“We’ve got guys prepared and ready,” said Brown. “Outside of the (meeting) room, it’s a challenge. But inside the room we already knew anything can happen, and we make sure everybody is ready.”

White is the fastest of the tailbacks at 5-9, 175 pounds.

“It’s unfortunate our guy has to go down. But this sport we play is a physical sport,” White said. “Since day one we’ve been preparing for this. When an opportunity presents itself, you have to make something of it.”

Redbird running backs coach Sam Ojuri believes his group is “up to the challenge. We’ve got guys who can do multiple things. Wenkers is getting to be a three down back. He does a really good job.

"Pha’leak does a little bit of everything. Nigel is fast. He can catch and do a lot of good things out of the backfield.”

Spack expects his offense to rotate tailbacks but also identify situations where one is the best fit.

Moving up to the fourth spot in the backfield is 5-10, 210-pound sophomore Rashad Lampkin, who missed last season with a knee injury. The ISU coach liked how Lampkin got down the field on special teams Saturday.

“We’re very comfortable playing him,” said Spack, who also has redshirt freshman Sean Allen and true freshman Lavarion Logan available at tailback. “I’m really impressed with Logan. I think he’s going to be a really good player. You might see him.”

Dwyer also injured

Redbird safety and special teams player Jack Dwyer also left the Wisconsin game because of a leg injury.

Spack said Dwyer was scheduled for a Tuesday MRI.

“We’ll find out exactly what it is,” said the ISU coach. “But we have an idea. He’s probably (out for the season).”

No field goal try

Spack passed on the opportunity to put points on the scoreboard in the second half when the Redbirds had fourth down at the Wisconsin 30-yard line.

That decision to not try a 47-yard field goal was made largely because kicker Josh Jasek suffered a minor quadricep injury Thursday in practice.

ISU could have used punter Jack Takerian for the attempt.

“It was in Jack’s wheelhouse, but for his first attempt of a field goal in a game it was pretty long,” Spack said. “We didn’t want to get it blocked and taken back.”

The Redbird coach said Jasek would have been allowed to attempt a much shorter field goal. Spack expects Jasek to be available for the Valpo game.

Jones leaves team

Wide receiver Micah Jones has left the ISU team to focus on his academics. A transfer from Notre Dame, Jones caught two passes for 14 yards last season but was not on the first or second ISU offense this season.

“He decided to move on. I call it a retirement,” said Spack. “He probably wasn’t going to play a ton. He wanted to concentrate on finishing his master’s degree. He decided that was more important and I agree with him.

Micah is a really good kid. He’s a hard worker. I don’t have any issues with him. He was a good teammate.”

No FBS in 2023

The Redbirds take a break from the FBS level (and the guarantee checks) in 2023. ISU’s nonconference schedule consists of home games against Dayton and Lindenwood and a trip to Charleston to face Eastern Illinois.

ISU’s 2024 FBS opponent is Iowa followed by Oklahoma in 2025, Northern Illinois in 2026, Missouri in 2027 and Illinois in 2028.