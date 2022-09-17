Illinois State retains Mid-America Classic trophy with pounding of Eastern Illinois

NORMAL — Illinois State linebackers had a tip for the Redbird cornerbacks Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

And cornerbacks Jeff Bowens and Deandre Lamont were paying very close attention.

Bowens, courtesy of Jeremiah Jordan deflection, and Lamont with assistance from a Zeke Vandenburgh tip both returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Redbirds defense overwhelmed Eastern Illinois in a 35-7 victory before a crowd of 8,208 in the Mid-America Classic.

“We didn’t expect that kind of game. We were expecting a tight game,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We played pretty well defensively. I thought our team played hard and played pretty well. This is the response I was hoping for.”

ISU improved to 2-1 with its fifth consecutive victory in the 110th edition of the rivalry.

“Turnovers were the difference,” said Eastern coach Chris Wilkerson, whose squad is 0-3 “You can’t turn the ball over five times and win. You can’t do that against anybody, especially a team like Illinois State.”

To the house

Bowens sent ISU into halftime with a 21-7 advantage when he snared a pass redirected by Jordan and scurried 40 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 1:08 to play in the opening half.

“The receiver ran a quick slant. Jeremiah sat underneath and the quarterback threw it straight to him,” Bowens said. “He tipped it to me, and I just saw green grass and ran it home.”

In the third quarter, after Bowens downed a Jack Takerian punt at the Eastern 1-yard line, Vandenburgh got his hands on a Jonah O’Brien pass inside the 5. While Vandenburgh could not secure the ball, Lamont did and stepped in to the end zone from 3 yards out.

“It was a quick out. I was there and Zeke tipped it up,” said Lamont. “It was in there for a while, and I just went and got the ball and took it in. I thought Zeke was going to get it. Shout out to Zeke.”

“I just wanted to give it to Dre,” joked Vandenburgh. “That’s just the kind of guy I am. Good job Dre.”

Rushing to defend

ISU defenders unleashed frequent pressure on O’Brien and were stingy with the Panthers running game.

Through three quarters, Eastern had a net of minus 17 yards rushing.

“We had a good idea of what they wanted to do,” said Vandenburgh, who led the Redbirds with eight tackles. “They gave us some different looks. I thought we adjusted really well early in the game. It was more like their mistakes and us taking advantage of it.”

Annexstad delivers

ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad tossed first half touchdown passes of 17 yards to J’Kalon Carter and 30 yards to Daniel Sobkowicz.

Annexstad, who completed 19 of 33 for 212 yards, hit Carter on a perfect pass with a defender close.

“He played decent coverage,” Carter said. “I just adjusted to the ball, and Zack put it where nobody else could get it and I made a play on it.”

Annexstad scored ISU's final touchdown with a 2-yard run on third and goal. Annexstad faked a handoff to Pha'leak Brown and went untouched to the right for the score.

Wright injured early

Starting ISU tailback Wenkers Wright left after just two carries for nine yards and returned to the Redbird sideline with his right arm in a sling.

“I don’t think he’s seriously injured,” said Spack. “It’s a grade two (shoulder) sprain. He’ll be out a couple weeks. We’ll see if we can get him back for Southern, if not then the next week.”

ISU has a bye week next Saturday before taking on Southern Illinois at Hancock Stadium in a 6:30 p.m. game on Oct. 1.