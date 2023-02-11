VALPARAISO, Ind. — Illinois State's basketball team didn't walk out of the Athletics-Recreation Center with a win Saturday night. Quinton Green made sure of that.

Yet there was no denying the Redbirds had a better feeling about themselves than when they walked into the building a couple hours earlier.

After Bradley popped ISU at home by 18 points Wednesday, the Redbird players were challenged by head coach Ryan Pedon to start taking control of the team and show some leadership. Pedon felt his team made strides in those areas Saturday.

It might have been enough, too, if Green didn't go off again on ISU to lead Valparaiso to an 81-76 victory in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a crowd of 2,102.

Green, a 6-foot-7 sixth-year guard who transferred from Division II Cedarville, scored 25 points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds. In a Jan. 21 game at CEFCU Arena in Normal, Green sank six 3-pointers for a season-high 26 points as the Beacons handed ISU its worst home loss in 13 years. Green made four 3s Saturday when he also hurt the Redbirds on drives inside.

"I don't know if we have a target on our back or what," said Seneca Knight, who paced the Redbirds with 20 points. "He came out there and hit some good shots, some contested shots. Some of those shots you just have to give it up to him."

Second half start

Valpo, which improved to 11-16 overall and is tied with ISU for ninth in the Valley at 5-11, took control early in the second half. ISU (10-17) missed 13 of its first 15 shots as the Beacons expanded a 42-38 halftime lead to 53-43 with 16:35 left.

Instead of getting blitzed like Bradley did Wednesday and Valpo accomplished last month, ISU dug in. The Redbirds eventually closed the gap to 79-76 on Malachi Poindexter's 3-pointer with four seconds left before Kobe King sank two free throws to clinch the win for Valpo.

"I saw real growth in our team in some pretty important areas that are going to determine how we finish this thing and how willing we are to fight," said Pedon. "I'm going to choose to view it that way. Some things we have to clean up. Defensively we have to address some things and offensively we have to get to that free throw line. That's something I want so bad for us. Minus 12 attempts at the free throw line, that bothers me."

Darius Burford added 17 points and five assists for the Redbirds, while Poindexter scored 16 and Kendall Lewis 10. The Redbirds shot 46.8% from the field, making 9 of 30 3-pointers, and went 9 of 12 at the line. ISU committed only nine turnovers, tying its season low.

Krikke delivers

Forward Ben Krikke also was a thorn in ISU's side. The 6-foot-9 Krikke contributed 24 points, six rebounds and six assists while drawing nine fouls. The Redbirds tried to use more size on Krikke at the start, going with 6-11 Ryan Schmitt. However, Schmitt picked up two quick fouls in each half and played only five minutes.

"He affects the game defensively as much as he does offensively. He's very intelligent and very smart," said Pedon of Krikke, who has gone 7-1 against ISU the last four years. "He's one of the best off-ball defenders in our league. He knows how to crowd the paint. He understands angles. He defends without fouling. He's one of the few guys who impacts games at this level without superior length and athleticism or agility."

Better than 50% again

Valpo became the third straight team to shoot better than 50% against the Redbirds, hitting 28 of 51 field goal attempts for 54.9%. The Beacons were 6 of 17 outside the arc, but made up for it by sinking 19 of 24 free throws and also grabbing a 34-25 rebounding advantage.

"Rebounding is all about competing, and we didn't compete as hard as he (Green) did. Credit to him," said Burford. "At the same time we have to be better on the rebounds, me included. I only had three this game. I have to do better."

Even though ISU trailed by four at the intermission, the Redbirds realized this game was there for the taking especially after being down by 20 against Bradley at the break.

"In the first half we felt a lot better going into the locker room," said Burford. "We felt confident we could come away with the win."

Knight, who played a team-high 36 minutes, knew ISU's offensive struggles to start the second half came back to haunt the Redbirds.

"We've got to find better shots and continue to play strong and physical and just playing connected," he said. "We just have to hit shots. We got some good looks we wanted."

Rough road ahead

With road games left at two of the league's hottest teams — Drake (Feb. 22) and surging Indiana State (next Saturday), which is a game behind Drake and Bradley in the league race — ISU figures to be hard pressed to avoid its third 20-loss season in the last four years.

However, Pedon isn't worried about that in the least, especially in his first season where he's tried to instill what the culture will be going forward and how he wants the Redbirds to play.

"Tonight they made a few more plays than we did, but I saw some real growth from our team at the same time," said Pedon. "I saw some leadership growth and some connectiveness and them taking the wheel, which is what I want. I want our teams to be very player driven, and by January or February good teams should be.

"We're a little behind in that area because I wanted to see leadership develop organically this year. We didn't have any built-in leaders. Instead of me trying to force that I allowed that to develop. That's an area we have to grow in as a program. We've got guys who can do it, guys I believe in and who are going to be about the right things on a daily basis."

ISU entertains Murray State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena.

