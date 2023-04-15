NORMAL – Opportunities aplenty exist for Illinois State wide receivers and tight ends seeking playing time this fall.

On Saturday during the Redbirds’ Spring Showcase scrimmage, several pass-catchers stated their case quite well.

Wide receiver Camo Nelson hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, and tight end Javon Charles grabbed eight passes for 86 yards as the Red team claimed a 30-7 win over the White in the annual culmination of spring drills.

“Just keep my head down, stay positive, work hard, wait on my opportunity and take advantage of my opportunity,” Nelson said of his mindset. “I took advantage of it until the shoulder injury.”

Nelson, who caught three passes for 35 yards and took his only carry for 28 yards, left with a shoulder sprain that is considered minor.

“Camo is fine,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He had a very good spring. He’s a very good athlete.”

The Red team consisted of the first team offense and the second team defense. The No. 2 offense and starting defense made up the White squad.

“I thought the one offense was impressive,” said Spack. “They moved the ball pretty well. The quarterbacks did a nice job, particularly Zack (Annexstad) and Tommy (Rittenhouse).”

Nelson recorded TD receptions of 21 and 11 yards. Rylan Crawford had a 10-yard scoring catch, and Charles handled a TD toss of 17 yards.

Charles and his fellow tight ends Cam Grandy (3 catches, 53 yards), Max Ziebarth (2, 27) and Brett Spaulding (1, 11) combined for 14 receptions for 177 yards.

In addition, fullback Scotty Presson Jr. had two catches for 29 yards, while wide receivers Eddie Kasper (5 for 35) and David Connors Jr. (5 for 49) also made their presence felt.

Quarterback success

Annexstad completed 17 of 24 passes for 157 yards in the first half before sitting out the rest of the scrimmage

“We have some things to work on. I missed a couple deep balls to Daniel (Soibkowicz),” Annexstad. “But we’re making a lot of progress. I think we’re a lot deeper than last year. Right now in the spring, we’re where we were at last fall. We’re a lot further along as an offense for sure and as a team overall.”

Rittenhouse alternated with Mason Kaplan running the No. 2 offense before both shifted to the top unit for the second half. Rittenhouse was an efficient 15 of 17 for 157 yards, while Kaplan completed 2 of 6 for 18 yards.

Fourth string quarterback Jimmy Makuh was 13 of 18 for 139 yards and rushed for a 9-yard touchdown in the second half.

Blakemore effective

Northern Illinois transfer Mason Blakemore paced ISU rushers with eight carries for 62 yards.

“Today was fun. It was good to be with the guys on the last day and put on a show for the fans and families and coaches and players,” Blakemore said. “Everybody got the chance to showcase what they can do. Things are going good so far for me. They are giving me the opportunity I came here for.”

Wenkers Wright covered 39 yards on eight rushes.

Tailbacks Cole Mueller and Josh Ficklin were held out because of injuries.

“He (Blakemore) is a good kid and a hard worker. I like where he’s at. He brings another element to us,” said Spack. “It will help the other backs. Cole and Wenkers, it will take a little bit of load off them.”

Niekamp shines

Tye Niekamp, a redshirt freshman linebacker from Normal Community, totaled seven tackles, two sacks, three and a half tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

“It was my first opportunity in front of a live audience to make some plays,” Niekamp said. “In the fall when I first got here I was trying to learn the playbook and know what I was doing.

"Coming in this spring, I’m trying to be more involved in the game with my brain more than anything. There is an opportunity to go out there and play. I tried to do my best and make the most of it.”

Niekamp is the son of ISU defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Travis Niekamp.

“Tye is a very good player. He’s a hard worker with good length, a big kid who’s physical, tough and smart,” said Spack. “His dad is the linebackers coach, and he’s awfully tough on him. He’s going to be a good player.”

Spack knows of what he speaks. The ISU head coach also served as linebackers coach when his son Brent was a Redbird linebacker.

Other defensive standouts

Safety Keondre Jackson led all tacklers with nine, linebacker Cade Campos added eight, safety CJ Hodgdon seven and safety Dillon Gearhart six.

“Gearhart and Jackson had really good springs,” Spack said. “(Cornerbacks) Jeff Bowens had a tremendous spring, and Cam Wilson is vastly improved.”

Carr, Wroten attend

Ron Carr and Elijah Wroten, former Duke offensive linemen who will enroll at ISU this spring as transfers, attended the scrimmage.

“We’ve been working out back in North Carolina, strength training and running to get ready to come here and dominate,” said Carr, a tackle.

Wroten will join the offensive line competition at guard.

“Coming from Duke, we’re coming from a hurry up offense as well. The change will be smooth in that sense,” Wroten said. “And it seems like they like to run the ball. As an offensive line, we love to hear that. We’re going to enjoy a program where we feel like we can make a contribution on and off the field.”

