Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad to miss second straight game

NORMAL — Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad will miss a second straight game Saturday when the Redbirds face No. 1-ranked South Dakota State in a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game in Brookings, S.D.

“Zack will be there, but we don’t plan on playing him,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Wednesday. “He’s highly unlikely, doubtful. He’s got a separated throwing shoulder.”

Annexstad hurt his shoulder late in the North Dakota State game on Oct. 29 and did not play last week against Youngstown State. The transfer from Minnesota has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,691 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Redshirt freshman Tommy Rittenhouse will receive his second straight start Saturday against the Jackrabbits. Rittenhouse completed 7 of 14 passes for 103 yards and led ISU with 81 rushing yards in extremely windy conditions against Youngstown State.

True freshman Jimmy Makuh has been promoted from the scout team to second string quarterback.

“Right now, yes, he would be our backup,” Spack said of the 6-foot-3 Arlington Heights Hersey High School product. “He throws the ball on time, and he’s pretty competitive. I was impressed with him as a walk-on.”

Current plans have Jackson Waring as the third string quarterback for Saturday. Waring saw extensive action last season but was earlier moved to receiver after falling down the depth chart at quarterback.