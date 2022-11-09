 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois State quarterback Annexstad to miss second straight game

Zack Annexstad 3 091722.JPG

Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) throws for a touchdown against Eastern Illinois earlier this season at Hancock Stadium.

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL – Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad will miss a second straight game Saturday when the Redbirds face No. 1-ranked South Dakota State in a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game in Brookings, S.D.

“Zack will be there, but we don’t plan on playing him,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Wednesday. “He’s highly unlikely, doubtful. He’s got a separated throwing shoulder.”

Zack Annexstad 3 100122.JPG

Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) looks to pass in the first quarter against Southern Illinois earlier this season at Hancock Stadium.

Annexstad hurt his shoulder late in the North Dakota State game on Oct. 29 and did not play last week against Youngstown State. The transfer from Minnesota has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,691 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Tommy Rittenhouse, 2022

Rittenhouse

Redshirt freshman Tommy Rittenhouse will receive his second straight start Saturday against the Jackrabbits. Rittenhouse completed 7 of 14 passes for 103 yards and led ISU with 81 rushing yards in extremely windy conditions against Youngstown State.

True freshman Jimmy Makuh has been promoted from the scout team to second string quarterback.

Jimmy Makuh, 2022

Makuh

“Right now, yes, he would be our backup,” Spack said of the 6-foot-3 Arlington Heights Hersey High School product. “He throws the ball on time, and he’s pretty competitive. I was impressed with him as a walk-on.”

Current plans have Jackson Waring as the third string quarterback for Saturday. Waring saw extensive action last season but was earlier moved to receiver after falling down the depth chart at quarterback.

Zack Annexstad, 2022

Z. Annexstad

