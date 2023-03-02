ST. LOUIS — Illinois State was on the verge of making an epic comeback against Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Then turnovers, a common problem all season, reared their ugly head as the Redbirds' first season under head coach Ryan Pedon came to an end.

ISU chopped a 21-point deficit to six with 8:40 left before the Redbirds came up empty on six straight possessions — including the first four via turnovers — when they could have gotten closer and really put the pressure on the Panthers.

UNI regrouped as Bowen Born led the way with 23 points in the Panthers' 75-62 victory over the Redbirds in a first-round game at Enterprise Center.

"I'm disappointed for our players. I have a locker room that is upset, sad and disappointed," said Pedon, as ISU ended with an 11-21 record. "One thing about our team that hits home to me as a coach is we're far from perfect. No one is. But I never question their heart or spirit. That played itself out in today's game in a lot of ways."

Seneca Knight scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half in his final game for ISU. Kendall Lewis contributed his eighth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Darius Burford added 14 points. The Redbirds shot 41.8% from the field.

"It's not really frustrating. It's frustrating for the senior guys who are not going to get it back," said Lewis. "That's the frustrating part. Winning and learning, you have to learn from it. If it's a loss you have to learn from it."

The Redbirds, who came in leading the Valley in turnovers with 14.5 per game, committed 17, which led to 19 points for the Panthers.

Freshman forward Michael Duax might have been the difference for UNI (14-17), which meets regular-season champion and No. 1 seed Bradley in a Friday noon quarterfinal game. Duax had 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field and were outrebounded, 33-31.

"Credit Northern Iowa. They were really good," said Pedon as the Panthers beat ISU for the 10th straight time and third straight year in the MVC tourney. "They were tough today and well deserving of a victory."

ISU came out with a lot of energy. When Knight drove inside for a basket that gave the Redbirds a 16-14 lead before the bottom fell out on the Redbirds.

UNI went on a 21-5 run, punctuated by Redbird turnovers and little defensive resistance in the lane. When reserve Drew Daniel bounced in a 3-pointer with 4:20 left, the Panthers enjoyed a 35-21 lead.

The Redbirds closed the gap to 39-28 before Duax hit two free throws and Born drained a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left for a 44-28 halftime lead.

UNI shot 53.1% from the field, including 6 of 16 on 3-pointers, and had 22 points in the paint in the first half. ISU hit 38.5% of its shots and committed nine turnovers.

"In the first half we played both ends as well as we've played in a while," said UNI head coach Ben Jacobson, whose team had lost eight of its last nine games. "Offensively we've been good the last 6-8 ballgames and good enough to win most games, but defensively we haven't been as sharp. The last 12 minutes of the first half definitely that was the game for us on our side."

Malachi Poindexter's steal led to a Burford slam as ISU chopped a 16-point halftime deficit to 49-33. The Redbirds seemed done when the Panthers took a 55-35 lead on Born's floater with 16:38 left.

At halftime Pedon said, "I challenged Seneca for him being a senior, but I challenged the entire team," and the 6-foot-7 wing suddenly came to life.

Knight sparked an 18-4 run by the Redbirds with two 3-pointers and a three-point play as ISU closed the gap to 59-53 with 8:40 left.

After Knight's inside basket got them within 61-55, the Redbirds had four straight turnovers, a Burford air ball and a Kasubke missed 3-pointer before Born connected to put the Panthers ahead, 64-55.

ISU never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

"The run brought us to a point. We continued to get stops there for a period of 2-3 minutes," said Pedon. "As a coach you can go back what would I have done different. I felt we had a good amount of open floor opportunities.

"Late in the season, in these moments, players win games. I wanted to let players play. We were able to get open floor opportunities multiple times and we didn't cash in or make the right decisions."

DeVries top player

Drake's Tucker DeVries became the fourth sophomore to earn the Larry Bird Award as the MVC Player of the Year.

DeVries, who is the league's second-leading scorer with an 18.9 average and third with 79 3-pointers, joins Doug McDermott of Creighton (2012), Fred VanVleet of Wichita State (2014) and AJ Green of UNI (2020) as sophomore winners.

Brian Wardle of Bradley captured Coach of the Year. Other top awards went to Courvoisier McCauley of Indiana State (Newcomer of the Year), Belmont's Cade Tyson (Freshman of the Year) and the Bradley duo of Malevy Leons (Defensive Player of the Year) and Ja'Shon Henry (Sixth Man of the Year).

DeVries was joined on the all-league first team was by Ben Sheppard of Belmont, Bradley's Rienk Mast, Roman Penn of Drake, Southern Illinois' Marcus Domask and Ben Krikke of Valparaiso.

ISU had no representatives on any of the three all-league teams or the all-newcomer, freshman, bench, defensive or most improved squads.

