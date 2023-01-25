Illinois State pushes Bradley to overtime before Braves prevail in Interstate 74 rivalry

PEORIA — The Illinois State team that lost at home by 20 points four days earlier was nowhere to be seen Wednesday night against rival Bradley at Carver Arena.

The Redbirds, who were 15.5-point underdogs, led most of the way against before the Braves forced overtime with 3.8 seconds left in regulation. Bradley took the lead on Connor Hickman's 3-pointer with 57 seconds left and hung on to edge ISU, 79-75, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game before a crowd of 6,046.

"That game was everything I would imagine a rivalry game to be like," said ISU first-year head coach Ryan Pedon. "I'm proud of my team. Saturday night was not our finest hour. It takes a certain group and a certain group of individuals to respond in the right way, and we did. We fought them for 45 minutes.

"It wasn't the result we wanted, but I saw a lot of growth and there's a lot of good things to build on."

Seneca Knight led the Redbirds, who fell to 8-14 overall and 3-8 in the MVC, with 19 points while Kendall Lewis contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds. Malachi Poindexter added 15 points and Luke Kasubke 13.

Knight, Kasubke and Poindexter all played 42 minutes while Lewis played 38. Several Redbirds were cramping late in the game and overtime.

"Our guys emptied their tanks and left their heart out there, like they should do 20 league nights a year," said Pedon. "That's what it's going to require ... we had some soul searching moments Saturday. They know my feeling on that. I know they weren't pleased either."

Shockingly, the Redbirds grabbed a 44-25 rebounding advantage against the MVC's best rebounding team. While ISU made 21 of 26 free throws compared to Bradley's 18 of 32, the Braves attempted 12 more free throws in regulation and overtime.

"We weren't getting the calls in the second half they were getting. I was disappointed with that. I really was," said Pedon. "I'm always going to fight for my guys. As the game was equally physical at both ends as that game was, for them to shoot 22 free throws in the second half and us 10 I was highly disappointed in that."

Bradley (14-8, 7-4) was paced by senior forward Malevy Leons with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Hickman scored 14 points, while Rienk Mast (13), Ja'Shon Henry (11) and Montgomery (10) also finished in double figures.

ISU took a 73-69 lead in overtime on Lewis' layup and Knight's dunk before Bradley got a couple defensive stops and went ahead for good on Hickman's 3-pointer.

"It wasn't a lack of effort for us tonight. We knew we had to play hard against Illinois State. Ryan has them playing hard and unselfish," said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle. "We knew they were going to come in (angry) based off their last game, but also because this is a big game and fun game to play in. We just didn't have it offensively tonight and we had certain guys struggling."

ISU extended a four-point halftime lead to 47-40 with 16:38 left as McChesney hit a 3-pointer then scored on a drive, although he missed the free throw after being fouled.

The lead grew to double digits when Lewis made two free throws for a 55-45 advantage with 10:27 left.

Bradley closed the gap to 61-58 on Mast's jump hook with 4:26 left. But Mast, who was fouled by McChesney, couldn't convert the three-point play. Poindexter came down and scored on a tough drive to put ISU ahead by five.

ISU led 69-67 before Kasubke fouled Zek Montgomery on a long 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left. Montgomery missed the first attempt, but made the next two to tie the game. Poindexter's long 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed as ISU went to its third overtime of the season.

There was a wild end to the first half as well. ISU held a 36-34 lead and was trying to get a final shot before Montgomery's steal and dunk tied the game as the home crowd erupted.

But the cheers quickly turned to boos when Henry was called for fouling Poindexter on a leaning 3-point attempt. Wardle was hit with a technical foul, giving Poindexter five free throws.

After making his first 34 free throws this season, Poindexter finally missed. But he recovered to sink the next four to give ISU an unexpected 40-36 lead.

ISU returns home to face MVC co-leader Southern Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: Illinois State's Horton Field House