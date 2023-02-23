NORMAL – With Illinois-Chicago’s sticky defense providing plenty of resistance, Illinois State did not hit a third-quarter 3-pointer Thursday at CEFCU Arena.

When Kate Bullman and Mary Crompton tossed in fourth-quarter 3s it gave the Redbirds the cushion they needed to extinguish the Flames 66-55 before a crowd of 1,231.

“Huge,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “Kate will do her job. If she’s open we know she will knock down a shot. Mary’s shots weren’t going in. But she often makes the big one. That was what we needed.”

The Redbirds reached the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2013 while improving to 20-7. ISU is tied with Belmont atop the Missouri Valley Conference at 14-3.

In possession of the tiebreaker over Belmont, the Redbirds would win the Valley championship and be the top seed in the MVC Tournament if they win their final three games of the regular season.

“We knew this one would be an absolute dogfight, and we did what we needed to do. The cards are in our hands,” Gillespie said. “I have a really intelligent group. They are keeping track of things. They are aware of what’s at stake.”

The Redbirds led just 49-45 before Bullman nailed a 3-pointer from the key. After Paige Robinson split two free throws, Crompton dropped in her first trey after four misses for a 56-45 advantage.

“Timely. That’s what they do. They have so many weapons that can do it,” said UIC coach Ashleen Bracey, an ISU standout from 2006-10. “Big shot Mary. If you lose her, she’s going to make you pay and that’s exactly what she did. Bullman’s been shooting it well. She hit one at the right time.”

The Flames (15-13, 7-10 in the Valley) pulled within 56-50 on a Kristian Young bucket with 3:58 to play. But Robinson swished two free throws, and DeAnna Wilson scored inside to hold off the visitors.

Robinson milestone

Robinson led ISU with 21 points and joined an extremely exclusive club. The graduate student moved into the top 100 of all-time NCAA women’s basketball scorers regardless of division.

The Bethany native had scored over 2,000 points in four years at Division II Drury before transferring to ISU. Her production Thursday pushed her over the 2,500 mark at 2,507.

Robinson was 6 of 12 from the field and 9 of 13 at the free throw line coming off her worst game of the season (two points in a loss to Drake on Feb. 18).

“The biggest thing is letting it come to me. That’s when I have my best nights when I don’t force it,” Robinson said. “The last game was kind of tough, but I came in tonight with a lot of confidence. And I knew we were going to win. That always helps.”

McCloud tough inside

The Flames received 23 points and seven rebounds from Jaida McCloud, a 6-foot-3 junior from Peoria.

“She just seals so hard. It’s hard to fight it when somebody is really trying to put their body into you,” said Wilson, ISU’s 6-2 post player. “She scored with both hands. I thought she was more a right-handed player, but she proved me wrong.”

McCloud was carried back into the tunnel by two people late in the game.

“Jaida hasn’t been feeling well,” Bracey said. “She was a little bit depleted in terms of nutrients. They needed to get some fluids in her.”

Redbird keys

Wilson scored 14 points before fouling out with 1:16 left. Bullman contributed six points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

“I thought Kate’s baskets were really timely,” Gillespie said.

TaShonna Wright-Gaskins was important off the bench for ISU with Wilson limited to 25 minutes by foul trouble. Wright-Gaskins had four points, three steals, two assists and a block.

“I thought she was absolutely outstanding. She didn’t get too emotionally up or down,” said Gillespie. “I thought she was so locked in. She did exactly what was asked, and she made some big plays for us at really critical moments.”

Reserve guards Jada Stinson and Abbie Aalsma combined for three 3-pointers, half of ISU’s total of six in 16 attempts from beyond the arc.

Senior Night next

ISU will celebrate Senior Night on Saturday in its final home game of the season, a 4 p.m. matchup with Valparaiso.

Five Redbirds will participate.

Robinson and Stinson are fifth year players with no eligibility remaining. Crompton and Hannah Kelle have one year of eligibility left but do not plan to use it. Wilson is undecided if she will return for her final year as a Redbird.

“I haven’t decided anything,” said Wilson. I’m just celebrating Senior Night.”

UIC connections

Not only is Bracey a former ISU player but two other UIC coaches have Bloomington-Normal ties as well.

Assistant coach Dodie Dunson is a Bloomington High School graduate, while assistant Mike Donovan joins Bracey as an ISU alum.

