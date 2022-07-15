Illinois State president Terri Goss Kinzy, athletic director Kyle Brennan earns MVC leadership roles

Kinzy will serve as the chair of the Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council while Brennan will be the MVC chair for athletic directors.

Both will guide league meetings for their respective groups.

Kinzy begins her second academic year at ISU after being hired as the university’s 20th president in July 2021.

“It is a great honor to serve as chair of the MVFC Presidents Council,” Kinzy said. “The MVFC has a reputation for strong coaching, great players, and exciting football rivalries, and is the established leader among FCS conferences. I look forward to working with my presidential colleagues within the conference to further build the reputation of the MVFC and support our student-athletes.”

Brennan was hired as ISU’s athletic director in December 2020 and helped lead the department to back-to-back MVC All-Sports titles.

“I’m excited and honored to be named Chair for the MVC Directors of Athletics,” Brennan stated. “This is a transformative time for the Missouri Valley Conference with the addition of three new outstanding institutions (Belmont, Murray State and UIC). The opportunity to help guide conversations and propose ideas along with my fellow directors of athletics is one that I do not take lightly and sincerely appreciate.”