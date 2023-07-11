NORMAL – Illinois State pitchers Elijah Dale and Derek Salata were selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

Dale went to the Seattle Mariners in the 13th round, while Salata was chosen by the Oakland Athletics in the 19th round of the 20-round draft.

“Couldn’t be more happy for these two young men and their families,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “They both get the opportunity to chase their dream and become major leaguers.”

Dale could return to ISU for the 2024 season if he chooses, while Salata is out of eligibility.

A right-hander, Dale struck out 65 in 43 relief innings in his only season as a Redbird after transferring from Kansas State. Dale, whose slider ranks among the nation’s best in metrics analysis, had a 5.02 ERA and walked 13.

Salata appeared in 63 games and started 24 over five seasons at ISU.

The right-hander posted a 5-6 record, a 4.08 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 75 innings in his final season as a Redbird.

Photos: Illinois State University baseball and softball