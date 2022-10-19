Illinois State picked to finish 10th in MVC men's basketball preseason poll; Drake, Tucker DeVries lead way

NORMAL — Illinois State was picked to finish 10th in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason men's basketball poll that was released by the league Wednesday.

No Redbirds were selected to any of the three all-league teams.

Drake, led by Preseason Player of the Year Tucker DeVries, was overwhelmingly selected first for the second straight season. The Bulldogs gathered 52 of 54 first-place votes cast by league coaches, sports information directors and media for 646 poll points. Bradley (542) and Southern Illinois (537) each received one first-place vote and were second and third, respectively.

Missouri State was fourth followed by defending league regular-season champion Northern Iowa, Belmont, Indiana State, Murray State, Valparaiso, ISU, UIC and Evansville.

Belmont, Murray State and UIC joined the Valley this season to form a 12-team league while Loyola left for the Atlantic-10 Conference.

ISU, which has a first-year head coach in Ryan Pedon, returns only one starter in senior forward Kendall Lewis from a 13-20 team that took eighth in a 10-team league last season. Pedon and his staff brought in six players from the transfer portal.

Joining DeVries, the son of Drake head coach Darian DeVries, on the preseason all-league first team were SIU's Marcus Domask, Ben Krikke of Valparaiso, Bradley's Rienk Mast, Roman Penn of Drake and Belmont's Ben Sheppard.

Tucker DeVries, a 6-foot-7 wing, was MVC Freshman of the Year last season when he averaged 13.9 points per game while making the All-MVC second team.

The second team consisted of UNI's Bowen Born, Donovan Clay of Missouri State, SIU's Lance Jones, Cooper Neese of Indiana State and Drake's Garrett Sturtz.

Third-team selections were Cameron Henry of Indiana State, Valpo's Kobe King, Rob Perry of Murray State, UNI's Austin Phyfe and D.J. Wilkins of Drake.

Injuries may already be affecting some of the top teams.

Penn, who is Drake's point guard, reportedly is still dealing with a foot injury and hopes to be back in mid-November. Phyfe, a 6-9 forward, was slowed last year by long-term COVID effects and now is sidelined by blood clots with no date to return.

The MVC will play two league games at the end of November and first week of December before resuming the new 20-game league campaign in late December.

ISU starts the league season on Dec. 1 at Murray State before hosting Belmont on Dec. 4. The Redbirds open the season at home against Western Illinois on Nov. 7.