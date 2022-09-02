Illinois State opens season against national powerhouse Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh attempts to closely monitor his emotions before a football game.

“I try to stay as cool as possible up until the start of the game,” said Vandenburgh. “I try to regulate my emotional response to the atmosphere.”

That might be more difficult than usual Saturday as Vandenburgh and the Redbirds open their season with a 6 p.m. game against FBS 18th-ranked Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.

“I try to listen to music, chill out, a lot of self talk,” Vandenburgh said. “Once we run out on the field, that’s the time to get going. You let the adrenaline just rush. But if you do it too early, you feel fatigued at the start of the game.”

Adrenaline should be in plentiful supply as the Redbirds are expected to play before the largest crowd in program history at the Badgers’ 75,822-seat home.

“It’s a great environment,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “It will be a challenge. It’s pretty loud sometimes.”

Just how big of a challenge do the Redbirds, who are not receiving votes in the national FCS poll, face Saturday during the Fox Sports One broadcast?

One online betting site lists Wisconsin as a 33½ point favorite. The ESPN Power Index gives the Badgers a 97.4 percent chance of winning.

ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad was a starter for seven games at Minnesota in 2018 and played in deafening Big Ten stadiums at Ohio State and Nebraska.

“I know Wisconsin has really great fans and a great atmosphere,” Annexstad said. “It’s a loud environment and we’re prepared for that.

"I can tell them (teammates) my experience. But the biggest thing is locking into our details whether we’re playing at Hancock, Camp Randall of whatever stadium it is. We’re not there to be fans of a stadium. We’re just there to play a football game and have some fun.”

Wisconsin was 9-4 last season and defeated Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Badgers are aiming higher behind veteran quarterback Graham Mertz and standout sophomore tailback Braelon Allen.

The 235-pound Allen rushed for 1,286 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. A junior, Mertz completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,958 yards and 10 TDs.

“The names are different on the back of the jersey, but the players look the same to me,” said Spack, who faced the Badgers for 20-plus seasons as a player and coach at Purdue. “They are very good at every position. Our players will get a feel for how explosive they are. There are a couple guys in our league like that, but they have a team full of them.”

Spack called Allen “a Heisman candidate. He’s going to be a handful to get on the ground, and we’re going to have to get him on the ground. We want to make him run east-west and cross our face flat. If he gets downhill, he’s going to be a load.”

Vandenburgh, who has NFL aspirations, is eager for the test the Wisconsin offense will present.

“It’s a great opportunity to get film against a bunch of guys who probably have the same goal to play in the league,” said the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Vandenburgh. “We’ve played some FBS teams in the past, but this is different. It’s a Big Ten team that’s a great program.

“Their offensive line is big and physical. They get off the ball and get a good push. Their backs are just great downhill runners. They just wear teams down toward the fourth quarter. It’s one of those games you’ve got to bring it every snap and try to outphysical the person across from you.”

An intriguing matchup when ISU has the ball pits 6-4, 325-pound Redbird center Drew Bones against 6-4, 315-pound Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton.

“It’s a great opportunity for our inside players, particularly Drew. He has aspirations beyond college,” said Spack. “If you block this guy, you might get their (scouts’) attention. He’s going to be a handful. A lot of good centers have struggled with him.”

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is familiar with Spack and the ISU program. He served as the Redbirds’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1995.

“You watch Illinois State and you see a really good football team, well coached. I know a lot of those coaches and respect a lot of those coaches,” Chryst said. “Every time you play this game the main focus is making sure you’re ready for it, and our team is ready for it.”

Chryst said No. 2 quarterback Chase Wolf is not available for Saturday after suffering an injury in practice. Either freshman Myles Burkett or sophomore Deacon Hill will back up Mertz.

The last time ISU faced a Big Ten opponent, the Redbirds shocked Northwestern 9-7 in 2016.

ISU receives $550,000 for providing the opposition for Wisconsin.