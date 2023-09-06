NORMAL — Illinois State offensive coordinator Tony Petersen approached head coach Brock Spack with a plan and a history of executing it.

The result was 470 yards of total offense and a 41-0 season-opening victory over Dayton with the Redbirds running a new “tempo” offense.

“We have a guy who has done it before in multiple places. He’s been a tempo guy and he knows a lot about it, knows the pluses and minuses,” Spack said. “He came to me “Coach, I think we should go to this,’ I agree.”

In his second year as ISU offensive coordinator, Petersen felt he had the necessary components in place to run a hurry up, no huddle offense.

“Last year coming in they were a 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) team before I got here,” said Petersen. “That’s what they were set up for. We continued that and did a few things there.

“Then we just evolved. I wanted to take advantage of our quarterbacks, running backs and receivers. We changed a little bit of what we were doing and how we were doing it.”

To push the pace to the extent the Redbirds desire, the quarterback needs to both act fast and think fast.

“You’ve got to have quarterbacks, and we’ve got a really good starter (Zack Annexstad) and we’ve got a good backup (Tommy Rittenhouse),” Petersen said. “I think we’ve got a back up that can go in and play in this league and win.”

The Redbirds open Missouri Valley Football Conference play Saturday in a 3 p.m. game against Western Illinois in Macomb.

“I love it. I think Coach Petersen and our offensive staff have done a great job putting it together,” said Annexstad. “It puts us in lot of advantageous situations.”

Annexstad completed 23 of 30 passes for 255 yards before giving way in the fourth quarter to Rittenhouse, who added six completions and 25 yards.

“Our quarterbacks can handle this. All our quarterbacks can.” Spack said. “What you have to have is guys who make good decisions. We have some guys on the perimeter that can do some things with the ball in their hands, and our backs are very good. It does protect your offensive line a little more. You wear down a front on defense.”

Once a play is run, the onus is on Petersen to quickly call the next play and relay it to the sideline signalers who pass the information to Annexstad.

“We’re going at a pretty decent rate there. Sometimes it’s faster than others depending on the flow of the game,” said Petersen. “But we’ve got the ability to go as fast as we need.”

“The biggest thing after that play is run wherever the ball is blown dead is I’m looking to the sideline ready to roll for the next play whatever that is,” Annexstad said. “Whatever play he calls, I have to get ready to execute as soon as possible. I’ve got to make sure everybody is set first. Then we’ll go as fast as possible.”

Petersen doesn’t have a prearranged order of plays.

“We have a certain amount of plays we want to get run in the first quarter,” he said. “If we get into certain situations like third down and red zone and goal line, you’re going to go off that to the situational script. We’ve always got a good chunk of plays we want to make sure we get a look at and make sure they get a look at early in the game.”

Petersen was pleased with the pace of the ISU offense in game one and emphasized changing the tempo on occasion also can be beneficial.

“We were OK where we were at. We’re not trying to run 150 plays,” said Petersen. “We’re just trying to get lined up and take advantage of the ability to go fast. We’re not always going to go fast, but we have that ability.”

A defensive coach his entire career, Spack admitted it was difficult to make the switch offensively but said he realized it was for the best.

“Us defensive coaches have a hard time with this. I watched (Alabama coach) Nick Saban do the same thing I did,” Spack said. “You grit your teeth and say ‘I’m not going to do it.’ Then finally it’s ‘yeah, I’ve got to do it.’ You know why defensive coaches hate the hurry up? Because it works. It’s hard to defend.”

Not done with Western

Although Saturday is the final MVFC game between ISU and Western Illinois, Spack confirmed Tuesday the schools will continue to play as nonconference rivals after the Leathernecks depart for the Ohio Valley Conference.

“I think this makes sense,” Spack said. “It makes it even better for us. From a scheduling standpoint, our schedule is pretty set. That really helps.”

FCS programs are allowed to play 12 games in 2024 and ’25. With eight MVFC games, the Redbirds will play Iowa, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and North Alabama in ’24 and Oklahoma, Eastern, Western and North Alabama in ’25.

Spaulding out for season

ISU tight end Brett Spaulding will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a lower leg injury in the Dayton game.

Spaulding had one catch for 3 yards before the injury.

Leyden to return

Inside linebacker Connor Leyden, who missed ISU’s opener with a knee injury, is expected back this week.

“It will be good to have him come back and take some of that off Tye (Niekamp),” Spack said.

The ISU coach said the two inside linebackers spots will be manned by a rotation of Leyden, Niekamp, Lavoise-Deontae McCoy, Darius Walker and Jacob Bellizzi.