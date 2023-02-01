Illinois State never trails, but survives in overtime to slip past UIC as Burford scores 18 points

NORMAL — Illinois State scored the first 13 points Wednesday night and never trailed. But it was far from easy for the Redbirds.

The Redbirds withstood a last-second miss by UIC to go into overtime before ISU turned back the Flames, 68-62, in a Missouri Valley Conference game at CEFCU Arena.

"We don't apologize for wins around here. Really thankful to come out on the right side tonight," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "I'm proud of our team the way we battled through a lot of adversity and ups and downs. Give UIC a lot of credit. I thought their kids were sensational tonight, really hard to guard and athletic. They've given a lot of teams a lot of problems."

Darius Burford, who returned after missing the previous game with an orbital bone fracture, wore a protective mask and led ISU with 18 points. Luke Kasubke scored 14 points, while Kendall Lewis had his third straight double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Seneca Knight added 11 points.

The Redbirds, who improved to 10-14 overall and 5-8 in the league, shot 462% from the field and committed 18 turnovers. ISU was without fifth-year senior guard Colton Sandage because of ankle and back issues.

UIC (9-15, 1-12), which beat the Redbirds by four in Chicago on Dec. 28, was led by senior guard Tre Anderson with a season-high 29 points thanks to six 3-pointers. Guard Jace Carter contributed 19 points. The Flames shot 42.6% from the field, but were 8 of 18 at the free throw line.

ISU led 33-22 at halftime before making 2 of 9 shots and committing six turnovers as the Flames got within 39-34 with 11:46 left. But Carter missed two free throws and then Anderson fouled Kasubke on a 3-point attempt.

Kasubke made all three free throws to put ISU ahead by eight. But UIC kept on the pressure. Carter's 3-pointer with 2:58 left tied the game for the first time.

Malachi Poindexter gave ISU a 54-52 lead with a 12-foot jumper with 1:45 lead. Carter tied the game on a 17-foot baseline jumper with :20 left.

ISU had a chance for a game-winning shot in regulation, but Burford slipped and the ball went out of bounds to give UIC the ball. But Anderson shot an air ball 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

"We have a great group of dudes. I love our team. I feel for them and fight for them," said UIC head coach Luke Yaklich, a former ISU associate head coach. "They fight for each other. We're in a really, really tough stretch. It's hardened their resolve. They're ready to compete."

After trailing 13-0, the Flames got within 22-16 after Anderson hit two straight 3-pointers with 4:53 left in the first half. ISU closed the half on a 11-6 run to take a 33-22 halftime lead.

ISU travels to face Belmont at 4 p.m. Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

This story will be updated.

