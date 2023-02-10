VALPARAISO, Ind. — Malachi Poindexter and his Illinois State teammates know they don't have to look far to see what has gone wrong the last two games.

Belmont and Bradley both shot better than 50% from the field in handing ISU 15- and 18-point defeats, respectively. The Bruins and Braves combined for a staggering 98 points in the paint.

"The main problem defensively right now is we've been too spaced out in our gaps," said Poindexter, a junior guard. "We really have to sit in gaps and help our teammates."

With only five regular-season games left — beginning against Valparaiso at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Athletics-Recreation Center — Poindexter believes there's still time to get right defensively before heading to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on March 2-5 in St. Louis.

"We have to get back to the drawing board and get back to the fundamentals we learned on defense in the summer," he said.

ISU and Valpo both come in 10-16 overall. The Redbirds sit ninth in the league with a 5-10 mark followed by the Beacons at 4-11. It's likely one will be the No. 9 seed in the MVC tournament and play the first game at noon on March 2 against the No. 8 seed with the other in the 7-10 game at 6 p.m.

Valpo won the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 21 in Normal, easily taking a 71-51 victory while handling ISU its worst home loss since 2010. The Beacons have owned the Redbirds since joining the Valley in 2017, winning nine of the 11 games.

ISU's defensive goal, set by assistant coach Rob Judson, of holding opponents under 39.9% shooting hasn't been sniffed in the last eight games. In fact, the lowest field goal percentage since Jan. 11 has been UIC's 42.6% in a Redbird overtime victory on Feb. 1.

Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon said he's trying to keep some perspective. ISU has played teams battling for the league title in four of the last five games.

Yet Pedon knows the Redbirds, who have three wins against the Valley's top six teams, have to tighten up defensively to have any kind of chance down the stretch.

"The game plan against Belmont, and any coach in the league would tell you this, it's very different than any other team we'll play in our league because of their Princeton-style offense," he said. "I was worried about it going into the last game (against Bradley) because you have to wash yourself of that. You're going from your principles all year to Belmont principles and then back to it. We have to be more disciplined."

Statistics don't lie.

In ISU's 10 wins, the Redbirds have held opponents to 41.4% field goal shooting while in the 16 losses, opponents are making 46.9% of their shots.

Maybe 41.9% would be a more realistic defensive goal instead of 39.9%.

While Pedon believes he has "to be aware" of the Redbirds' confidence waning, he's more "worried about us playing Redbird basketball ... doing our job at a high level and doing what we do on both sides of the ball for 40 minutes. I don't think we've been as committed to that as I would like to be."

ISU has come back from double-digit losses before this season with a strong performance in its next game.

Poindexter, the Redbirds' point guard, is counting on a similar bounce back against Valpo and in the remaining games.

"This isn't a group that is going to get extremely low," said Poindexter, who has scored in double figures in seven of the last 10 games to raise his season average to 10.0. "We're going to stay right in the middle and when it's time to kick it up we're going to give our 100%.

"We're definitely seeing the bigger picture right now, and we understand the season is not over and anyone can still win that tournament. We still have that faith and hope that we're going to pull it together soon enough and we're going to string together really good practices and hopefully a couple games and we'll do well in St. Louis."

Scouting the Beacons

Valpo has the league's top 1-2 scoring punch in senior forward Ben Krikke (18.7 points per game) and senior guard Kobe King (16.3 ppg). The 6-foot-9 Krikke, in particular, has been a thorn in ISU's side the last four seasons.

"He's so crafty and impacts the game in different ways," said Pedon. "He can impact it off the drive, shoot a little bit, his midrange is tremendous and he can post and draw fouls. He's one of the very most unique players in the league."

The Redbirds actually held Krikke to 10 points on Jan. 21. However, Division II transfer Quinton Green went off and sank 6 of 8 attempts outside the arc while scoring a season-high 26 points. Valpo shot a season-best 56.7% from 3-point range.

The Beacons could easily be 8-7 in the league. Three of Valpo's MVC losses have come in overtime or double overtime and another was by two points on a tip-in at the buzzer.

PHOTOS: Bradley wins 79-61 victory against the Redbirds in an Interstate-74 rivalry rout