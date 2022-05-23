Illinois State names Wisconsin assistant Marisa Kresge as head women' soccer coach

NORMAL — Illinois State athletic director Kyle Brennan named former ISU assistant coach and Wisconsin assistant Marisa Kresge as the Redbirds' new women's soccer head coach Monday.

"Marisa has been a proven winner at every stop of her career, as a player at Maryland and Wisconsin and as a coach here at Illinois State and Wisconsin," said Brennan. "She is extremely competitive and structured in her approach as a coach and a recruiter, which we believe will translate into success for our soccer program. Her tough, blue-collar mentality as a leader fits well with the culture of our department and we look forward to watching her get this program to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference.”

Kresge returns to ISU after spending the last five seasons on the Wisconsin coaching staff. She helped lead the Badgers to a Big Ten Conference championship and four NCAA Tournament appearances, which included three trips to the Sweet 16.

“I could not be more excited or honored to be named the next head coach of Illinois State Soccer,” said Kresge. “The energy of the administration, their investment into the program and their drive to be successful was something I was immediately drawn to. Illinois State has a rich history of success, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with our student-athletes and lead this program into the next chapter.”

Last season with the Badgers, Kresge and staff led UW to a 10-6-6 overall record and a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance. A total of four Wisconsin student-athletes earned all-Big Ten honors and one earned all-region honors. The recruiting class put together by Kresge was also ranked No. 16 nationally by Top Drawer Soccer.

After graduating from Wisconsin in 2016, Kresge spent one season with ISU helping the Redbirds to a 14-6-3 record that year as part of head coach Eric Golz’s staff. ISU won the MVC regular season and tournament titles, earning a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Additional coaching experience for Kresge includes time with the Verona Soccer Club, where she worked with teams aged under-11 to 17.

