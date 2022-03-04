Illinois State names Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon as next head coach

ST. LOUIS — About an hour after Illinois State's basketball season ended, the Redbirds found out who their head coach will be going forward.

The news was first reported by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Fans are invited to meet Pedon at 11 a.m. Monday at Redbird Arena.

“We could not be more excited to have Ryan Pedon as the leader of our men’s basketball program at Illinois State,” said Brennan in a statement. “We believe he is the right person to lead the men in our program and help them RISE back to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference and into the NCAA Tournament."

Contract terms were not immediately announced. Pedon will meet with the media on Monday during his trip to the ISU campus.

"Ryan has worked at respected programs and has been mentored by some tremendous coaches," said Brennan. "His recruiting ties to Illinois and the Midwest will be a great asset to him moving forward, and we are excited for his vision of the future of this program.”

Pedon, who has never been a head coach, is in his fifth season as Ohio State's assistant coach. He followed Chris Holtmann from Butler where he was on the staff for two years.

Before he went to Bulter, Pedon spent two seasons at Illinois as an assistant to head coach John Groce. Pedon also was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Toledo for three years.

Pedon also served as director of basketball operations at Kent State from 2002-05 and was a graduate assistant at Miami (Ohio) from 2000-02.

“My family and I have been committed to finding the right fit all along. Simply stated, Illinois State checks every one of our boxes. Great people, strong academics, a highly competitive environment, a proud alumni base, and a campus/community that will allow us to recruit at a high level," said Pedon in a statement.

"The tradition of Illinois State Men’s Basketball is well-documented, and we will embrace this at every level. My family and I are so grateful for this opportunity and look forward to building something very special at Illinois State.”

Pedon played college basketball at Division III Wooster, where he was a three-year letterwinner and helped the Fighting Scots to three NCAA Tournaments and three North Coast Athletic Conference regular-season championships.

Pedon has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Wooster and a master’s degree in sport organization from Miami (Ohio). He and his wife, Stephanie, have a son, Maddox.

“Illinois State is hiring a tremendous basketball coach and a very gifted leader. Ryan has an incredible work ethic, tremendous basketball feel and IQ and a real vision for what he wants his program’s culture to be," said Holtmann. "He has extensive recruiting contacts around the Midwest, and he knows exactly the kind of player he wants in his program. If I was an Illinois State fan, I would be very excited about the future of the program."

After Northern Iowa eliminated the Redbirds with a 78-65 victory in an MVC Tournament quarterfinal game, ISU's players at the postgame press conference were asked how they would approach a new coach being named.

"Just having an open mindset and not thinking or worrying about it," said ISU junior Antonio Reeves. "We all have to gel with one another and wait until next year to see what happens. We all have each other's back and want to move forward."

Asked if he would listen to a new head coach before deciding his next move, Reeves was noncommittal.

"I'm not really too worried about that now," he said.

Sophomores Howard Fleming Jr. and Liam McChesney sounded a little more optimistic about a possible return.

"With all these things going on, me personally, I've never been in a situation like this before. It's something new," said Fleming. "I'm really not trying to wrap my head around it too much. I'm really focused on what I can do to get better for next year. That's really where my mind is for the next couple weeks."

Said McChesney: "I would say we're all taking it with an open mindset, just seeing what comes to us and who the new coach is. I love these guys and hope we stay together. We'll see what happens."

