NORMAL — The Illinois State men's golf team has been selected to participate in the Bath, Mich. NCAA Regional, hosted by Michigan State University at Eagle Eye Golf Club on May 15-17.
The Redbirds, making their first team NCAA Regional appearance since the 2007 season, are coming off a 13-stroke win at the MVC Championship to secure the automatic berth.
In 2007, ISU placed 14th of 27 schools at the NCAA Central Regional hosted by Northern Illinois. The 2004-05 Redbird squad advanced to the NCAA West Regional hosted by Stanford and finished 23rd of 27 schools while in 2002 ISU placed 24th of 27 schools at the NCAA West Regional hosted by New Mexico.
This season, the Redbirds have competed against 19 different schools inside of the NCAA Regional (Augusta, Baylor, Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Houston, Indiana, Little Rock, Louisiana, Louisville, LSU, Marquette, Mississippi State, Northern Illinois, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin) with wins or ties against Augusta, Cincinnati, Marquette, Northern Illinois, Ole Miss, Purdue, and Wisconsin.
Joining the Redbirds in the tournament is regional-top-seed Illinois, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Kansas State, Georgia, Liberty, San Diego, Little Rock, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Purdue Fort Wayne. Adding familiarity to the field include a pair of Valparaiso golfers — Caleb VanArragon and Anthony Delisanti.
Check out photos from Pub Club's Turkeys, Birdies and Brews Golf Outing
Jan Meadows receives a check from Pub Club President Tara Conklin from a recent fundraising event
Jan Meadows and Bloomington Rotary Pub Club
