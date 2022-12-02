Illinois State making strides forward despite overtime loss to Murray State in MVC opener

MURRAY, Ky. — Ryan Pedon wanted to make one thing perfectly clear Thursday night — there won't be any "moral victories" as long as he's Illinois State's head coach.

The scoreboard showed Murray State with a 70-67 overtime victory over the Redbirds in the Missouri Valley Conference basketball opener. It was the Redbirds' fifth straight loss and dropped their record to 2-6.

Yet there are also steppingstone games. Pedon and his team felt like they took a huge step forward before an CFSB Center crowd of 5,471 that came to celebrate the Racers' first-ever MVC game and almost walked away disappointed.

"The result wasn't what we wanted, but after the game — after I walked in (the locker room) and shut the door — I looked at them and they were disappointed," said Pedon. "But I told them that's our team. It's the program we're trying to build to build and the heart we're going to play with, and the togetherness and spirit we had in a really tough environment."

Malachi Poindexter's 3-pointer from in front of ISU's bench with 15 seconds left forged a 62-all tie in regulation. It was the only time the game was tied in the second half as ISU battled back from a 12-point deficit with eight minutes left. The Redbirds got a defensive stop to force their first overtime game of the season and fought back from a four-point deficit with less than a minute to play with a chance to pull it out.

Seneca Knight, who put ISU on his broad back in the second half, drove inside with ISU trailing, 68-67. He converted that same move 20 seconds earlier which he turned it into a three-point play after getting fouled. However, this time he couldn't quite finish.

"I got a great shot, I feel like. That's the exact shot I wanted," said Knight. "Everyone on the team wanted that shot right there. Just have to learn and finish it the next time."

Rob Perry snagged the rebound and was fouled. He sank two free throws for a three-point lead with 19 seconds left. ISU couldn't get a clean look outside the arc and Poindexter put up a leaning 3-pointer that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

The Redbirds had eight days off after going 0-3 in the Cayman Islands Classic and fixed some things in practice.

"We're definitely going in the right direction," said Poindexter. "We need to keep going and have to do it together as well ... we're finally starting to piece everything together. We showed that tonight."

The difference in the game was at the free throw line. Murray State attempted nine more throws, going 10 of 15 to the Redbirds' 5 of 6. ISU committed 16 fouls and the Racers were whistled for 10.

Here are some takeaways as ISU prepares to face another Valley newcomer, Belmont (5-3, 1-0 MVC), at 1 p.m. Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

Knight moves

Knight overcame a slow start to the season and made the Cayman Islands Classic all-tournament team. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound fifth-year senior showed even more to his game against Murray State (4-3).

After scoring five points in the first half, which saw the Racers take a 35-27 lead, Knight went to work in the second half.

Perry, a junior guard who led Murray State with 20 points, sank a 3-pointer that started a 14-2 run and give the Racers a 54-42 lead with 7:37 left. Poindexter made a 3-pointer before Knight scored nine straight ISU points, capped by a three-point play, to close the gap to 57-54 with 4:30 left.

"He's showing the versatility," said Pedon of the Brigham Young transfer. "He got to play with the ball in his hands, off the ball, the physicality he can play with. He made big play after big play."

Knight, who finished with season highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds, said Pedon didn't explicitly tell him to take over.

"I was on a little bit of a roll, and my teammates were finding me," said Knight, who made 8 of 13 field goal attempts, 2 of 4 outside the arc and both his free throws while playing 44 of 45 minutes. "We just adjust to the game and takes what it gives us."

Poindexter at point

Poindexter, a transfer from Virginia, was ISU's primary point guard for his 41 minutes. He finished with 14 points and four rebounds to go with four assists and three turnovers.

"I felt extremely comfortable the majority of the game playing point," said the 6-2 junior. "I realize I have to slow down and not let anyone really speed me up."

Pedon liked what he saw from Poindexter, who was also 3 of 8 from distance.

"That's a work in progress. His floor leadership was good," said the ISU coach. "I trust Malachi. I trust him a lot. He's got a great spirit and competitiveness about him."

Pedon said he made the switch to Poindexter at the 1 spot in order to free up Darius Burford on the offensive end. Burford scored six points on 2-of-8 shooting.

"One of Darius' abilities is to score the ball," said Pedon. "We have to help to put him in those positions. I have to do a better job of doing that."

Tempo, tempo

ISU didn't want to get in a run-and-gun game with the Racers, who came in averaging 76.3 points.

"I wanted longer possessions tonight. Every game is different," said Pedon. "These guys make you get up and down. I was watching some of their big wins — they beat Texas A&M a couple weeks ago — and that was a track meet. They're very quick and fast and have great guard play."

Murray State head coach Steve Prohm figured that was going to be the case. Prohm also wasn't surprised ISU used a 1-2-2 zone more than it has all season, especially after the Racers and guard JaCobi Wood (12 points) got to the rim with ease in the first half.

When Prohm was Iowa State's head coach the Cyclones played Ohio State, where Pedon was an assistant coach, in an NCAA Tournament first-round game, and the Buckeyes did much the same thing. Ohio State won.

"We want to play one tempo and they want to play at another tempo," said Prohm. "I thought we would see a lot more zone when they thought we're having trouble guarding them. Knowing him (Pedon) I thought tempo, tempo, tempo was going to be his thought process."

Quick turnaround

With an overtime game and Sunday's early start, Pedon was grateful ISU's administration allowed the team to take a charter flight to Murray instead of a five-hour bus trip.

Redbird athletic director Kyle Brennan and deputy athletic director Mark Muhlhauser were part of the team traveling party.

"That's a lot bigger deal than people realize," said Pedon of chartering a flight. "That (a bus trip) is getting back at 3 or 4 in the morning and guys don't go to bed until 5 or 6. That's a lot different than us being home in our beds in 2.5 hours (after the game). We appreciate that. The big reason we did it was because of the quick turnaround. That's what high-level programs do where basketball is important."

ISU's starting five of Knight, Poindexter, Burford, Kendall Lewis (13 points, six rebounds) and Liam McChesney (season-high 11 points) all played heavy minutes. The Redbirds' only three subs — Joe Petrakis, Luke Kasubke and Colton Sandage — had a combined 40 minutes.

"Our conditioning was really good," said Poindexter. "I think we started wearing them down a little bit (in the second half)."