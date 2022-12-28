Illinois State makes late charge before UIC holds on to record first MVC victory

CHICAGO — Luke Yaklich got his first Missouri Valley Conference victory against his former school Wednesday night. Illinois State made him sweat it out, though.

Valley newcomer UIC put the clamps defensively on Illinois State in the first half at Credit Union 1 Arena, holding the Redbirds to 17 points. ISU made its move with 10 minutes left and got within two before UIC escaped with a 55-51 victory for its first MVC win.

ISU, which fell to 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the Valley, was led by Darius Burford with 10 points. The Redbirds, who played without fifth-year senior guard Colton Sandage, shot 36.2% from the field and 3 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Yaklich, a former ISU associate head coach, is in his third year as UIC's head coach. The Flames (9-5, 1-2) lost their first two MVC games to Missouri State and Drake.

Junior forward Toby Okani, who made two key late baskets, paced UIC with 18 points. The Flames shot 35.4% from the field and were 7 of 26 outside the arc.

The game was won at the free throw line. UIC converted 14 of 21 attempts while ISU went 6 of 11.

ISU missed its first 11 3-point attempts before Luke Kasubke connected with 9:31 left. It seemed to energize the Redbirds.

ISU went on a 10-0 run to get within 44-37 on Alex Kotov's dunk off a Burford feed with 7:57 left. Christian Jones stopped the surge with a 3-pointer for UIC, but ISU wasn't done yet.

Kendall Lewis' 3-pointer closed the gap to 49-46. After a Harouna Sissoko block of a Jace Carter layup, Seneca Knight drove and was fouled. Knight split the free throws, getting ISU within 49-47 with 3:22 left.

But Okani scored two baskets inside the lane and Carter sank two free throws as ISU came up empty on three straight offensive possessions, allowing the Flames to hang on for the win.

Malachi Poindexter's 15-foot jumper cut UIC's lead to 9-8 with 13:13 left. After that, the Redbirds fell apart.

UIC went on a 12-3 run to take control. Pedon used walk-on guard Nik Stadelman five minutes in the first half looking for any kind of spark, but to no avail.

ISU shot 26.9% from the field and were 0 of 6 outside the arc. Even at the free throw line where the Redbirds rank xx in the nation, they made 3 of 6. Half of UIC's 10 baskets were 3-pointers and the Flames were 8 of 8 at the line.

The 17 points in the first half were a season low for ISU, which scored 18 against LSU in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Redbirds return home to face Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: Illinois State's Horton Field House