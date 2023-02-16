NORMAL — Darius Burford took the blame for not finishing the final play which could have given Illinois State's basketball team a thrilling — and much needed — win Wednesday night.

However, Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon was having none of that.

Burford's final shot bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. Murray State hung on to beat ISU, 76-75, in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 3,161 that sent the reeling Redbirds to their fourth straight loss.

"We're not in that position if it's not for him," said Pedon of Burford, his 6-foot junior guard who finished with 18 points. "The ball was in his hands at that moment for a reason, and it will be for a long time to come. I trust him and believe in him. We just didn't make the play. It was right there on the rim."

Burford, wearing a mask to protect a fractured orbital bone, inbounded the ball with 9.7 seconds left to Malachi Poindexter, who passed the ball back to Burford. However, Burford momentarily bobbled the exchange and when he finally started going to the rim, Murray State's 6-7 DJ Burns switched on him.

That caused Burford to dribble past the rim and try to hit a fadeaway jumper on the other side. But it didn't drop and appeared to come after the buzzer anyway.

"(The play) was to get me downhill. I bobbled it at the start, and that's on me," said Burford. "That stopped my momentum. It shouldn't have taken nine seconds for me to get downhill on an action like that."

Quick start

Thus ended a game that started so well for ISU, which fell to 10-18 overall and 5-12 in the Valley ahead of Saturday's 1 p.m. game at streaking Indiana State. The Sycamores have won six straight and sit a game behind MVC co-leaders Bradley and Drake.

Seneca Knight, who led the Redbirds with 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, sank three 3-pointers in the first 2 minutes, 30 seconds to give ISU an 11-0 lead. But Murray State (14-13, 9-8), which lost its previous three games by a combined 102 points while dropping out of the title chase, didn't wilt mainly because of Rob Perry.

Perry, a 6-4 junior guard, was unstoppable in the first half. He made 5 of 8 attempts outside the arc and had 22 points as the Racers used a late 16-2 run to take a 40-35 halftime lead.

"We came out hot and should have taken that momentum and ran with it," said ISU's Kendall Lewis, who contributed 20 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists. "They were able to take advantage of that. They're a streaky team."

Second-half comeback

ISU regrouped at halftime. The Redbirds switched defensive coverage on Perry, holding him to three points the rest of the way. However, the Racers began attacking the rim, especially reserves Kenny White Jr. and Quincy Anderson.

The Redbirds took a 47-46 lead on Luke Kasubke's free throw with 16:11 left. Murray State took the lead right back and extended it to 69-58 on White's 3-pointer with 5:59 left before ISU rallied.

Knight made two free throws to get the Redbirds within 76-75 with 43 seconds left. Kasubke then blocked Perry's shot inside and Lewis retrieved the ball, giving ISU a chance to call a timeout and set up a potential game-winning play for Burford.

"That's an action we ran at their place (in a 70-67 overtime loss on Dec. 1). I was sort of saving that for an option for late," said Pedon. "With nine seconds on the clock that's plenty of time for that particular action. Darius bobbled the catch. That threw him off a little bit. His feel for the clock might have gotten jarred as well."

Murray State head coach Steve Prohm credited Burns with making it difficult for Burford.

"DJ Burns is athletic enough to stay in front of guards," said Prohm. "He did a really good job of not bailing him (Burford) out."

Short-handed

ISU wasn't only without fifth-year senior guard Colton Sandage (calf, back) for the fifth straight game. Liam McChesney, a 6-10 junior, also wasn't in uniform because of back spasms.

The Redbirds went with the 6-8 Lewis at the 5 (center spot) much of the way, with the 6-7 Knight at the 4 (power forward). ISU still grabbed a 28-23 rebounding advantage, but Murray State scored 24 points in the paint in the second half. The Racers shot 52.7% from the field, the fourth straight opponent to shoot better than 50% against ISU.

"It was extremely tough, but nothing we can't handle either," said Knight. "Liam brings so much to this team. We can't wait to have him back. It's nothing me, K-Lew and the other guys can't handle. We've just got to step up and do it."

Walk-ons Jayden Johnson, Malcolm Miller and Nik Stadelman saw action off ISU's bench along with Harouna Sissoko and Joe Petrakis. But the Redbird subs had only four points and three rebounds while Murray State got 31 points off its bench (White 16, Anderson 15).

"They all probably have not been in there at those moments of the game for a period of time," said Pedon. "Two or three guys have not been in there a whole lot on the season. But injuries do that to you. I went with those guys and I believe in those guys. I don't think they played their best or performed their best tonight. It doesn't mean I'm down on them."

Third chance at Racers?

With three regular-season games left, Murray State and ISU could be on a collision course for a MVC Tournament first-round contest against each other. The Racers currently are the No. 7 seed for the tourney with ISU at No. 10. The 7-10 seeds square off at 6 p.m. on March 2 in St. Louis.

"I follow it like a fan, too. I'm a coach and a fan. I know it could be," said Prohm." Our goal is to just try to beat Evansville on Saturday and see how high a seed we can get."

Pedon said he hasn't looked that far ahead. But playing the Racers a third time won't be easy if that happens.

"They have some individual talent on that team that is impressive and have multiple guys who can go get you buckets," he said. "I know they went through a tough stretch here, but I see them being a very formidable team down the stretch because they have multiple guys who can do it and they have depth."

PHOTOS: Bradley wins 79-61 victory against the Redbirds in an Interstate-74 rivalry rout