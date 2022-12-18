Illinois State looks to shore up defense in final nonconference test against Chicago State

NORMAL — As Ball State was shooting 56.4% from the field to beat Illinois State on Saturday, defensive help was a couple hours away in Normal.

Liam McChesney, the Redbirds' 6-foot-10 junior forward and top shot blocker, didn't make the trip to the Indy Classic in Indianapolis. McChesney, who missed most of the two previous games with an ankle injury, was felled by what ISU head coach Ryan Pedon said was "probably a viral infection."

Ball State scored 46 points in the paint and made 7 of 13 shots from 3-point range to upend the Redbirds, 83-69. It was the most points and highest shooting percentage that ISU (5-7) has given up this season and snapped a three-game Redbird winning streak.

Pedon wasn't sure afterwards whether McChesney would be able to play in Monday's 7 p.m. game against Chicago State (3-10) at CEFCU Arena. It will be ISU's final nonconference game before resuming Missouri Valley Conference action Dec. 28 against UIC in Chicago.

Pedon said McChesney's absence wasn't the difference between ISU winning or losing against Ball State.

Yet McChesney's presence, especially defensively, surely would have come in handy.

"Our best help defender who has extreme length has been missing," said Pedon. "He alters so many shots at the rim. Over the course of a 40-minute game that can affect 5, 6, 7, 8 possessions in a game. Part of it is we miss him and part was the team we played (Ball State) is really good."

'Out-toughed'

ISU averaged 83.6 points during its three-game winning streak. But with the offense shooting 41.6% from the field (6 of 18 outside the arc) and only handing out seven assists against Ball State, the defense needed to keep the Redbirds in the game and couldn't.

"They out-toughed us. They were more physical," said ISU forward Kendall Lewis, who contributed 13 points and seven rebounds. "They were moving and more connected than us and got the advantage on us."

Darius Burford, who scored 13 points, sank a short jumper to get ISU within 48-45 with 15 minutes to play. But some costly turnovers helped Ball State (7-4) go on a 16-6 run that stretched its lead to 64-51 with 10:21 left.

ISU couldn't get closer than nine again.

"We couldn't find the flow." said Burford. "We had a lot of opportunities to get some stops and create runs to get back in the game and couldn't execute."

Sissoko starts

Pedon decided to start Harouna Sissoko in McChesney's spot to counter Ball State's physical post player in 6-9, 240-pound Payton Sparks (12 points, six rebounds).

However, the 6-7, 220-pound Sissoko got two quick fouls and only played 11 minutes in his first start of the season. Although Sissoko didn't score score and grabbed two rebounds, ISU was +7 when he was on the court.

Ryan Schmitt, a 6-11 junior center who started a week ago against Southern Illinois Edwardsville, didn't play.

"We have a team that, game by game, we have some unique different pieces and certain guys might be better suited in certain games," said Pedon. "The matchups I thought probably suited Harouna better. I thought Harouna did a tremendous job. He got in foul trouble.

"Ryan is fine and doing a good job for us. He's doing better in practice. Sometimes that correlates to playing time. I realize this is not equal opportunity and some guys will play more than others in certain games. They know that and understand that. End of day, guys will get what they earn. I'm pleased with Ryan's effort in practice."

Bouncing back

ISU didn't have a typical practice week to get ready for Ball State.

On top of it being finals week and McChesney being out, junior Malachi Poindexter also missed a couple days of practice to attend a family funeral. Poindexter led ISU with a career high-tying 14 points, making 3 of 5 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds in 33 minutes.

The Redbirds head home after Monday's game before reconvening on Christmas Day to prepare for UIC.

"I want to answer the bell with our attention to detail, how tough we're playing over the course of a 40-minute game and a desperation in terms of our competitiveness," said Pedon. "I take pride in that. We didn't roll over (against Ball State). This game required us to be at or near our best. It was a good challenge for us, and we can learn a lot from it and be better from it."

Scouting the Cougars

Chicago State, which is one of the few independents in the country, is playing its third straight MVC opponent.

The Cougars are coming off a 63-52 loss at Southern Illinois on Saturday. Four days earlier, Chicago State let a 22-point lead slip away in a 66-65 loss at Murray State.

The Cougars have been using a perimeter-heavy lineup that features four 6-6 guards and another 6-5. Wesley Cardat, a 6-6 sophomore transfer from Samford, is Chicago State's leading scorer with a 16.0 average.

