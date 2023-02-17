TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Any year it's difficult for Illinois State to win at the Hulman Center. Since 2008, the Redbirds have gone 1-13 against Indiana State on the road.

Factor in ISU's current injury situation and the Sycamores fighting for the Missouri Valley Conference title, and Saturday's 1 p.m. (CT) contest doesn't shape up well for the Redbirds in their quest to break a four-game losing streak.

ISU (10-18, 5-12 MVC) knows what it must do to have any chance at springing one of the Valley's biggest upsets this season and becoming a spoiler in the league race.

"They require you to play at a really high-level defensively and you have to be really resilient," said Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon. "There's going to be stretches in the game where they rattle off 8-10 (points) in a row. You have to dig in and stay the course."

The Sycamores, who are 19-9 overall, are averaging a league-high 78.9 points per game. They've scored 84.0 points during a six-game winning streak that has lifted them to 12-5 in the league, tied for third and a game behind co-leaders Drake and Bradley with three games left.

Indiana State played a near flawless first half and beat ISU, 76-67, on Jan. 4 in Normal. And that was without leading scorer Courvoisier McCauley as the 6-foot-5 senior guard stayed at the team hotel after becoming ill during the day.

The Redbirds' defense has suffered in the last four games. ISU has allowed every opponent to shoot better than 50% from the field in that stretch thanks to 170 combined points in the paint.

Murray State hit 52.7% of its field goal attempts during Wednesday's 76-75 win against the Redbirds at CEFCU Arena.

"They started exposing our lack of gap help," said ISU forward Kendall Lewis. "We hugged on our man a little too much out of the gap, and they took advantage of that in the second half."

ISU didn't have Liam McChesney on Wednesday as the 6-10 junior was suffering from back spasms. The Redbirds could use used McChesney's length and rim protection as Lewis played much of the game at the 5 (center) spot with Seneca Knight at the 4 (power forward).

Whether McChesney is available against the Sycamores isn't clear. Pedon said McChesney didn't practice Thursday and is listed as day-to-day.

ISU also will be without fifth-year senior guard Colton Sandage for the eighth straight game because of lingering back and calf issues.

Pedon saw ISU's defense carry the team through some rough patches earlier this season. He is convinced the Redbirds can get back to that.

"It requires a level of effort and connectiveness. I thought our effort at times the other night was good enough," he said. "But, at times, it was just not good enough across the board. I thought our defensive connectiveness was better at times and then reverted to what it's done in previous games. It goes back to the consistency thing."

McCauley, a transfer from DePaul, has made more than half this baskets (88) from 3-point range. Even though he didn't play in the first meeting, the Redbirds are well aware of his ability.

"He's such a dynamic scorer. He's a pure scorer," said Pedon. "He's such an offensive threat that he requires a defense's utmost attention. They played very well that day we played in his absence."

Indiana State struggled in Josh Schertz's first season a year ago. The Sycamores went 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the Valley before losing to ISU in an MVC Tournament first-round game.

The addition of McCauley, who played for Schertz at Division II Lincoln Memorial, has helped along with surprising contributions from 6-10 freshman center Robbie Avila (10.0 ppg) and sophomore point guard Julian Larry (7.2 ppg, 3.3 assists). Indiana State was picked seventh in the 12-team MVC preseason poll.

"We had to build it and part of building process is belief. Last year was not great year in terms of record," said Schertz. "One building block we had last year that we laid was we're going to compete. I felt all year long we were really competitive. We didn't won many games and lost in overtime, double overtime, buzzer beaters, but we were in a lot of games."

PHOTOS: Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss.