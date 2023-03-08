NORMAL — Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon is officially looking for a new assistant basketball coach.

Walter Offutt, who took a paternity leave in late October and never returned to the team during the season, has been removed from the school's website this week.

There was no comment from Pedon or ISU officials.

Offutt was with the team during an Oct. 17 preseason fundraising dinner for the program at CEFCU Arena that featured CBS analyst Clark Kellogg. A few days later Offutt's wife, Nicole, gave birth to their son.

Pedon said Offutt was granted paternity leave, which ended in late January. However, Offutt never returned, although his name remained on the school's website and his office door and he was announced before games as being part of the staff.

Mike Mastroianni, who is Pedon's chief of staff, moved into Offutt's on-court coaching duties during his absence.

Offutt was the first assistant coach Pedon hired last spring after taking over the ISU program. Offutt came from Toledo where he was an assistant coach for three years.

Pedon and Offutt worked together at the University of Illinois on John Groce's staff in the mid-2010s. Pedon was an assistant to the head coach and Offutt a graduate manager.

