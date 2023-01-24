Illinois State knows 'pride' at stake in first matchup with Interstate 74 rival Bradley this season

PEORIA — Kendall Lewis' teammates and coaches who haven't been involved in the Illinois State-Bradley rivalry are in for a treat, he promised.

"It's one we need to do not just for us, but the school. For your pride. For all the alumni," said the ISU senior forward, who got his first taste of the Interstate 74 series last season. "We need to take care of this one. They probably haven't seen anything like it."

The Redbirds and Braves meet for the 137th time at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Missouri Valley Conference game at Carver Arena.

Both teams figure to come in a little edgy.

ISU probably played its worst game of the season Saturday in suffering a 20-point home loss to Valparaiso. That was the Redbirds' third straight loss, dropping them to 8-13 overall and 3-7 in the Valley.

Bradley (13-8, 6-4) had its 17-game home court winning snapped when Belmont scored with three seconds left for a 78-76 victory Saturday.

First-year ISU head coach Ryan Pedon knows all about rivalry games. He experienced the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry as a Buckeye assistant coach before arriving at ISU in March.

"That's one of the reasons what drew me to the Illinois State job, being at a place where basketball was important and fans were passionate and also to play games like this, a rivalry game that means a whole lot to both sides," he said.

Lewis said he'll try to pass on to his teammates in their first year at ISU the intensity of the game.

But he knows they'll have to feel it themselves before truly appreciating it.

"At Bradley, it's very hostile there. I love it," he said. "When we're away on the road with all that adversity it brings us closer together and makes us tighter."

However, Pedon doesn't want the Redbirds to get caught up in the hype too much. There is a fine line that needs to be straddled.

"We have to educate them and talk to them about what it means and give them perspective," he said. "I don't want the emotions of the game or fact it is a rivalry game to supersede what they have to do on the floor. They have a job to do regardless. But there's a little bit more that goes into these games. I'll always lean into that as a coach. Embracing it is important and something we'll definitely do."

ISU is trying to fix what went wrong against Valparaiso.

The Redbirds led for the first 15 minutes until the Beacons surged to a nine-point halftime lead. It didn't get any better in the second half as ISU suffered its worst loss of the season.

"We got away from ourselves, our principles we do every day in practice," said Lewis. "They got on a little run and we couldn't get our energy back. That's on me as a leader. I have to step up and change that. I saw the dip in energy. I didn't step up and do anything."

ISU shot 33.9% from the field, its second lowest of the season, while Valpo hit 57.4%, the second best by a Redbird opponent this season.

"I was disappointed for one of the very few times all season we allowed our offensive frustrations to spill over to the defensive side of the ball," said Pedon. "We didn't finish well."

This starts the second half of the Valley season. There are 10 league games left before everyone convenes in St. Louis on March 2-5 for the MVC Tournament and likely the league's only NCAA Tournament bid.

Pedon knows getting through these "dogs days" of the season can be difficult.

"At this time of year it's a long season for everyone," he said. "There's a physical, mental and emotional toughness that is required, especially in a conference like this where every single game and night is going to be a 40-minute war. As coaches we have to coach their hearts and spirits in some of these moments as much as the tactical side of the game."

Scouting the Braves

Bradley starts three 6-9 players across the front line in Rienk Mast, Malevy Leons and Darius Hannah.

"They're strong and they're long. It's a challenge for anybody. We have to neutralize that," said Pedon. "One thing we do have is bodies. We have bigger bodies, and we'll have to lean into that. Our lineups may look a little different at times than they have when we've gone small ball."

Bradley is second in the Valley in scoring defense, allowing 61.5 points per game. The Braves lead the league in opponents field goal percentage (.396) and rebound margin (+4.38).

There is a familiar face on the Bradley bench to some of the Redbird players. Brian Jones, who was an ISU associate head coach and interim head coach the last seven games last season, was hired as an assistant coach by Brian Wardle in the fall.

