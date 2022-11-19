Illinois State knows competition level increasing as Redbirds face LSU in Cayman Islands Classic

NORMAL — Ready or not, the competition level is about to go up for Illinois State's basketball team.

Coming off a disappointing 70-67 home loss to Northwestern State on Thursday at home, the Redbirds left Saturday for the Cayman Islands Classic. ISU (2-2) drew a tough first-round assignment as the Redbirds meet LSU (3-0) to open the event at 10 a.m. (CT) Monday at George Town, Grand Cayman.

"We're getting better every day," said ISU junior point guard Darius Burford after the loss to Northwestern State. "We have to take practice more serious and fix all the little things, lock in to whatever Coach (Ryan Pedon) has to say. We have to play our hardest and try to execute the game plan way better."

ISU faces Akron (2-1) or Western Kentucky (3-0) on Tuesday at 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. The final day of the tourney is Wednesday with the Redbirds meeting a team from the other half of the draw consisting of Kansas State, Nevada, Tulane and Rhode Island.

Three in three

With three games in three days, Pedon knows spreading out the minutes among his players will be crucial.

Yet that won't matter against LSU.

"You play the first game to win it," said Pedon. "You have to be aware of there's three games in three days, but I don't think I'll coach around that going into it. When you get into it all that matters is what's right in front of you. You adjust in-game. That's how I can see myself doing it, go with what's working."

Burford is starting to settle in as ISU's point guard and enjoyed his best overall game Thursday. He scored a season-high 20 points, making 7 of 13 shots and 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and dished out five assists with only one turnover.

However, the Redbirds' turnovers remain too high. ISU committed 17 for the second straight game against Northwestern State. While the Redbirds were able to pull out a 69-67 win over the Demons five days earlier in Natchitoches, Louisiana, they weren't as fortunate Thursday. Northwestern State enjoyed a 20-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

All four of ISU's games have been decided by five points or less, which makes losing possessions on turnovers critical to success.

"We have to be smarter," said Pedon. "I see so many of these errors as highly preventable, and I can see them coming. It's like a car crash. You see it three seconds prior. That's on me. I have to change their behaviors there and make them better."

Change in lineup?

Pedon has gone with the same starting lineup for four straight games, but that could be changing.

Seneca Knight and Malachi Poindexter sat out long stretches of the second half Thursday as Pedon stayed with Colton Sandage and Luke Kasubke.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Knight, a fifth-year senior who transferred from Brigham Young, has struggled the first four games. He's averaging 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 27.8% from the field and 1 of 7 on 3-pointers. He's also committed eight turnovers to go with two assists.

"Seneca is a fine player. He's going through some adversity here early in the season and not playing up to his expectations. I can appreciate that," said Pedon. "We've had some real adult conversations. I respect him a lot. He cares. We have our job as coaches to help all players and guys when they're in ruts to find the way."

Maybe facing LSU will be the tonic for the New Orleans native. Knight briefly attended LSU after leaving San Jose State in 2020 before heading to BYU last season.

"That's one of the things I enjoy most about coaching is helping guys dig out when they can't necessarily see their way out," said Pedon. "He's going to help us a lot this year."

Murray at LSU

A couple LSU players will be familiar to Kendall Lewis and the other players who were at ISU last season. Matt McMahon left Murray State after last season to become LSU's head coach and brought three Racers with him — forward KJ Williams and guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal.

Hill scored 17 points and the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Williams contributed 13 points and six rebounds in Murray State's 77-65 win against ISU last year in Normal.

Williams was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year as the Racers went 31-3 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament's second round.

LSU's star thus far is a familiar face to Central Illinois fans. Adam Miller, a 6-3 guard averaging 17.0 points, is a Peoria native who started as a freshman for Illinois in 2020-21 before transferring to LSU. Miller sat out last season after knee surgery but has come back firing with nine 3-pointers in wins over Kansas City (74-63), Arkansas State (61-52) and New Orleans (91-62).

"For us we're going to learn a lot about our team against steeper competition," said Pedon. "It's going to require more of us. I'm excited to learn more about our team."

Ekey to Akron

Former ISU player Jon Ekey is serving as director of basketball operations for Akron after spending the last six seasons with former Redbird coach Tim Jankovich at SMU.

Ekey played three seasons at ISU from 2010-13 and totaled 660 points, 432 rebounds and 110 blocked shots. He took the graduate transfer route to Illinois where he played for John Groce, now Akron's head coach, in the 2013-14 season.