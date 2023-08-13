NORMAL — Illinois State sophomore quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse enjoys throwing on the run.

And when Rittenhouse’s downfield target also moves well after the catch, a big play could be the result.

That’s what happened early in ISU’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

Scrambling to his right, Rittenhouse found H-back Scotty Presson Jr. with a toss that Presson turned into a 96-yard touchdown connection.

“The defense jumped so we got a free play. I looked off the safety and Scotty was wide open in the middle,” Rittenhouse said. “I came around the edge and put it up and he did the rest.

"I knew he was gone. Guys were hawking him down, but Scotty is one of our fastest tight ends. He knows how to move with the ball.”

Presson, who later hauled in an 18-yard touchdown from Rittenhouse, finished with 113 yards on three receptions.

“My boy Tommy found me, we connected and I just had to get to the touchdown,” the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Presson said of his long score. “One of my strongest suits is catching and running with the ball after the catch.

"With training from Coach Nicholson (athletic performance coach Matt Nicholson), he’s getting us better day by day with speed. He’s getting us ready for those type plays.”

Rittenhouse solidified his spot as No. 2 quarterback behind starter Zack Annexstad by completing 13 of 21 for 185 yards.

“I thought it was good. I’m starting to find my groove a little bit more and find my confidence,” Rittenhouse said. “Wherever I’m at, I just have to do my job, execute each play and when I need to extend and make a play I have the capabilities to.

"That’s one thing that really hurts defenses, quarterbacks using their legs and keeping eyes downfield and finding open receivers. That’s one of my strong suits. I’ve just got to utilize that.”

“Tommy looks really good,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “He’s done a tremendous job of strengthening himself. He’s a little bit bigger than he was. His arm strength is better because of it. He’s always been able to run. I think we have a really good young player there.”

Annexstad completed 14 of 19 passes for 110 yards. Walk-on Jimmy Makuh took the early snaps with the third team offense and was 10 of 15 for 30 yards. Valparaiso transfer Mason Kaplan was 6 of 12 for 40 yards.

Ball security

During the 140-play scrimmage, the ISU offense committed just one turnover. An Annexstad pass was tipped by Amir Abdullah and intercepted by Keondre Jackson.

“I was really happy with the ballhandling. There wasn’t any balls on the ground from a fumble standpoint,” Spack said. “We were pretty efficient throwing the football. There are some things I really like about our system right now. We had only one (turnover). That’s not bad, but it’s one too many.”

Blakemore the receiver

Northern Illinois transfer tailback Mason Blakemore was frequently out in pass routes. He finished with 27 yards rushing on four carries and three receptions for 9 yards.

“He’s really good. He would be a starting wideout if he wasn’t playing tailback,” said Spack. “He has good ball skills and is a good athlete. You’re looking for YAC (yards after catch) yardage, and we got some of that today from a lot of guys.”

Tailback usage

True freshman Joshua Ficklin led all ballcarriers with 80 yards on 11 carries. including a 60-yard burst. Wenkers Wright added 78 on 15 attempts.

While Ficklin joined the team in time for spring drills, true freshman Josh Robinson arrived this summer. Robinson gained 27 yards on four carries and caught five passes for 22 yards.

“We want to see what he’s made of. If we’re going to burn the redshirt, we want to make sure he is what we think he is,” Spack said of Robinson. “We’re pretty pleased with how he’s responded. He’s a tough kid. We knew that coming out of (Bolingbrook) high school.

“We think he’ll be a good (special teams) cover guy. He can run and he’s physical. His ball skills are OK but have gotten better and will get better with age.”

Projected starting tailback Cole Mueller did not see action. “We’re just watching his reps,” said Spack. “He’s perfectly fine.”

Kicking it around

Ian Wagner and Josh Jasek both saw reps at kicker and punter.

Wagner hit field goals of 44 and 29 yards and was 2 of 3 on extra point tries. Jasek converted all three of his extra point boots, made field goals from 43, 22 and 26 yards and misfired from 22 and 39.

“I don’t know where we’re going with that yet. Both guys are very capable of doing both,” Spack said. “Both guys have worked hard and gotten even better than they were. The good news is they both can do both so they can back each other up.”

The ISU coach also has been encouraged by the work of true freshman punter Hayden Futch.

More touchdowns

Makuh threw TD passes of 3 yards to Brad Gothelf and 3 yards to Brady Probst.

Annexstad located Daniel Sobkowicz for a 28-yard score, and Wright had a pair of 3-yard scoring jaunts.

Niekamp shines

While playing on the No. 3 defense, redshirt freshman linebacker Tye Niekamp registered eight tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. The Normal Community graduate is the son of ISU defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp.

“He made a lot of plays. He’s been impressive all the way through spring and now in the fall,” said Spack. “I think his dad is making it hard on him. That’s what dads do. When your son is playing for you, you want to make sure he earns it. And Tye is earning it. He’s going to be play in the fall, and he’s going to be a good player for us.”

Jackson paced all defenders with nine tackles. Other sacks were credited to Cade Campos, Abdullah, Kylan Stevens, Koby Sarna, Jamarcus Smith and Camden Maas.

With quarterbacks wearing non-contact black jerseys, plays were whistled dead when defenders touched a quarterback.

Givens gone

Western Michigan transfer defensive lineman Kenny Givens is no longer on the ISU roster.

Spack cited “behavior detrimental” to the team as the reason for Givens’ departure.

Public scrimmage next

The Redbirds will hold their annual public scrimmage on Aug. 19 at 4 p.m.

The season opener is Sept. 2 at noon against Dayton at Hancock Stadium.

