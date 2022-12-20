Illinois State indoor baseball facility to bear name of former Redbird Paul DeJong

NORMAL – Paul DeJong first caught the eye of professional scouts as a member of the Illinois State baseball team.
A shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals, DeJong is helping the current Redbirds with financial support for what has been named the Paul DeJong Baseball Training Facility.
Currently under construction off the first base side at Duffy Bass Field, the new facility is 88 feet long, 55 feet wide and 18 feet high.
"I am very thankful for the opportunities I received at Illinois State University," DeJong said. "I was proud to be a student-athlete and found the academic and athletic staff enabled me to chase my dreams both on and off the field.
"In four short years, I made lifelong friends and countless memories. Illinois State was a crucial part of my journey to the big leagues, so I am honored to be able to give back. It is my sincere hope that this will help to propel our program to the next level."
Paul DeJong is shown in this 2015 photo playing for Illinois State at Duffy Bass Field.
Illinois State photo
The building will feature netting for three separate batting cages with two roll-up doors for field access. The facility will allow the Redbirds to prepare for games regardless of weather conditions without having to travel back to Horton Field House.
"There's no doubt this will help us continue to develop our players throughout the year," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "I would like to thank so many administrators who put in countless hours to help push this through.
"But more importantly, I'd like to thank our donors who made it possible, including Paul DeJong, who made the lead gift as well as being the first person to invest in it. Seeing so many other Redbird baseball alumni all willing to give back to the next generation tells you how special this place is."
The project is expected to be completed in early March prior to the first home baseball games for the Redbirds.
"We are grateful to all of our donors, supporters and alumni who have helped make this project a reality," ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. "Our baseball program has continued to produce professional talent year after year, and this addition will only help in the development of our student-athletes who strive to get there someday.
"Adding this to Duffy Bass Field only adds to the functionality and quality of the facility, and we cannot wait to hear the sounds of batting practice coming from there this spring."
DeJong is a 2015 graduate of ISU. As a Redbird, DeJong hit .326 in 144 career games with 23 home runs.
He had a 3.76 GPA earning high honors while receiving a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology-biochemistry, resulting in DeJong becoming a four-time recipient of the MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award.
DeJong was a fourth-round selection, 131st overall, by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2015 MLB Draft and an All-Star in 2019.
