NORMAL – Doug Collins never faced Illinois Wesleyan during an All-American career at Illinois State that ended in 1973.

Similarly, Jack Sikma’s highly decorated mid 1970s run at IWU never featured a game against the nearby Redbirds.

Well, the drought of over 50 years is coming to a close.

Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan will play for the first time since Jan. 13, 1970 on Oct. 29 at ISU’s CEFCU Arena.

The men's exhibition contest will be preceded by a 1 p.m. exhibition between the schools' women’s teams. Those programs last squared off in 1979.

The men’s game will start 30 minutes after the women’s contest is completed.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on October 2. Game tickets – all of which will be general admission – will be included in ISU season ticket packages. Event tickets cost $20 and will give entry to both games.

ISU and IWU students with a student ID will be admitted for free. Parking information for the event will be available on a later date, and in line with previous seasons' exhibition games, ISU's Legends Room will not be open.

Proceeds from the games will be split between Western Avenue Community Center in Bloomington and a mental health collaboration between the schools.

The ISU and IWU men first played in 1910. The all-time series margin differs a bit in each school’s records. ISU has the Titans’ edge at 68-36 while Wesleyan lists a 69-42 advantage.

Beasley picks IWU

Bloomington’s Adam Beasley is a late addition to the IWU recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3 Beasley averaged 13 points and 5.6 rebounds his senior season at BHS. He was an honorable mention pick on the Pantagraph All-Area team.

