NORMAL – The Illinois State football team couldn’t wait to unveil its new offense Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

And once the Redbirds ran their first play, they didn’t wait to reel off another.

Wielding a relentless hurry up, no huddle attack, ISU comfortably sped past Dayton in a 41-0 season-opening victory before a crowd of 6,740.

“It’s something that’s been in the works since we started in January. It was a lot of fun to finally see out there and get rolling with these guys,” Redbirds quarterback Zack Annexstad said. “There are a lot of things we’ve got to get better at. I think we can go a little faster to be honest with you.”

The Redbirds needed just 1:50 to quick step march75 yards with the opening kickoff. Annexstad was 5 of 6 for 54 yards with four passes going to Eddie Kasper for 44 yards.

Cole Mueller covered the final 6 yards for his first touchdown since 2021 after coming back from broken leg suffered in the 2022 opener.

“It's time for us to get into modern football," said ISU coach Brock Spack of the new "tempo" system. "I thought we handled ourselves pretty well. Our offense executed a different package, and it was what we hoped it would be. And it’s always good to pitch a shutout.”

A mere 1:27 came off the clock on ISU’s second possession. Capping a 59-yard drive, Annexstad dropped a bomb on the fingers of Daniel Sobkowicz for a 47-yard touchdown.

“I like, obviously, the new offense. It starts with the O (offensive) line and Zack throwing nice balls,” said Sobkowicz, who caught six passes for 90 yards. “Yeah, that was a great ball.”

ISU was there to capitalize when a punt snap sailed over the head of Flyers punter Danny Baker.

Amir Abdullah closed in on Baker inside the 5, and a mad scramble ensued in the end zone. Redbird Lavoise-Deontae McCoy emerged with the ball for a touchdown and a 21-0 margin at the 53-second mark of the first quarter.

ISU’s fourth touchdown was another quick strike. Mason Blakemore shot through a hole over the right side and rambled 71 yards into the end zone.

“The opportunity to play is what I came here for,” said the Northern Illinois transfer. “We’ve got a lot of playmakers. Today went smoothly. As we get more repetitions, things are going to keep getting better, and I think we can be even more explosive.”

ISU carried a 31-0 lead into halftime after a 28-yard field goal from Ian Wagner, who also connected from 43 yards in the third quarter.

Wenkers Wright rushed for a 4-yard touchdown after getting hit at the 2 at the 2:34 mark of the final quarter for the 41-0 final.

Wright had earlier broken free for a 48-yard gain and finished with 59 yards rushing with Blakemore leading the way at 75. No ISU back received more than five carries.

Annexstad completed 23 of 30 passes for 255 yards in three quarters.

“Our quarterback is a pretty good player and we put a lot on him,” Spack said. “We had explosive plays in both the passing game and the running game so that was good.”

The ISU defense held Dayton to 78 yards in the second half and 203 overall. The Redbirds finished with 473 yards of total offense.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Tye Niekamp led ISU in tackles with nine in his first college start. Abdullah added eight and McCoy seven.

“I was a little nervous in my first ever college football game, but after the first series I felt like I settled in pretty well,” said Niekamp, a Normal Community graduate. “The first series it was a long drive. I was tired out there. After that we got a bunch of three and outs.”

The shutout was ISU's first since a 46-0 win over St. Xavier in the 2018 opener.

"I think this crew here is going to be pretty good," Spack said. "We'll have to see. We have to continue to get better and stay healthy. But I think we'll be all right."

Dayton quarterbacks Cole Dow and Dante Cascoila combined to complete 17 of 31 passes for 106 yards.