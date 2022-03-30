Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon names Andrew Dakich as assistant coach

NORMAL — New Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon's staff is beginning to take shape.

Pedon named Andrew Dakich as an assistant coach Wednesday. Last week, Pedon announced Walter Offatt as an assistant.

Dakich, 27, comes to ISU from Elon College, where he served as director of basketball operations the last two seasons. He was with Pedon for three years at Ohio State, first as a graduate transfer in the 2017-18 season when he appeared in 34 games and helped the Buckeyes to a 25-9 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Dakich then served on the Buckeyes staff as a student assistant while he earned his graduate degree in Sports Coaching and later in a Program Assistant role.

"I’m really excited about adding Andrew to our staff," said Pedon. "Andrew played for us in his graduate year at Ohio State, and I was able to see firsthand his leadership, energy and personality were able to affect our program in a short period of time. I have zero doubt that he will be a successful coach at the college level. His personal skills combined with his strong work ethic and basketball upbringing will propel him to great things in this business."

Before going to Ohio State, Dakich played four years at Michigan and earned his undergraduate degree in history in 2017. He was a three-time All-Big Ten Academic Award winner with the Wolverines (2015, 2016 and 2017). During his time at Michigan, the Wolverines went 93-50 with three trips to the NCAA Tournament.

"I’m beyond excited and grateful to be an assistant coach at Illinois State under Coach Pedon," said Dakich. "I was fortunate to have played for and worked with Coach Pedon at Ohio State and he is a phenomenal coach ... I am looking forward to working with the Redbird student-athletes as well as the entire athletic department to elevate the men’s basketball program.”

Dakich is a native of Zionsville, Indiana. His father, Dan, was a former Indiana player, Bowling Green head coach and ESPN analyst who now is an Indianapolis radio host.

Pedon, who will attend the National Association of Basketball Coaches convention later this week at The Final Four in New Orleans, said he expects to hire his third and final assistant coach soon.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.