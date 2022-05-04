Illinois State guard Mark Freeman enters NCAA transfer portal, joining seven other Redbirds

NORMAL — Mark Freeman became the eighth Illinois State scholarship basketball player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, it was revealed by VerbalCommits.com on Wednesday.

Freeman, a 5-foot-11 guard, played one season with the Redbirds after transferring a year ago from Tennessee State. He started 14 of 31 games and averaged 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while leading ISU with 107 assists compared to 97 turnovers.

Freeman shot 38.2% from the field, 38.6% outside the arc and 87.5% at the free throw line. His high moment came in a 105-100 overtime win against Bucknell when Freeman poured in a career-high 34 points.

Antonio Reeves is the only ISU player to enter the transfer portal who has committed elsewhere, signing with Kentucky last week. Others waiting to make a decision are Josiah Strong, Abdou Ndiaye, Sy Chatman, Howard Fleming Jr., Emon Washington and Alston Andrews.

ISU walk-ons who have also put their names in the transfer portal are Jayden Johnson, Elijah Williams and Julian Samuels.

Freeman's departure gives new ISU head coach Ryan Pedon and his staff four open scholarships. The Redbirds have already signed four transfers, all guards, in Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage (Western Illinois), Darius Burford (Elon), Malachi Poindexter (Virginia) and Luke Kasubke (Kansas State).

