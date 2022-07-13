Illinois State graduate David Perkins ready for Korn Ferry event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — In the “Personal” section of his bio on the Illinois State University men’s golf web page a couple years ago, David Perkins noted that he was majoring in psychology and had aspirations of becoming a sports psychologist for the PGA Tour.

Now in his second year as a professional golfer, Perkins does own a bachelor’s degree in psychology from ISU. But the East Peoria High School graduate has, for now, other Tour-related aspirations.

The 24-year-old Perkins views Panther Creek Country Club as a land of opportunity, where he’s gotten his foot in the door playing on a sponsor’s exemption in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship Presented by LRS.

“It just comes down to those four days,” Perkins said of the 72-hole test that opens Thursday at Panther Creek.

“It’s who makes the putts and stays in the moment as long as they can. That’s what matters most. I can get better at a lot of things, but it comes down to taking advantage of opportunities. You just don’t know when that’s going to come."

This will be Perkins’ second Korn Ferry Tour event this year. He played in the NV5 Invitational Presented by Old National Bank in Glenview back in May, when he made the field through a Monday qualifier. He tied for 32nd place.

But the psychologist in Perkins tells him he’s quite capable of using this week’s Korn Ferry event as a springboard to bigger things.

“As of right now, I see myself teeing it up in Springfield and playing well there,” he said. “A top-25 finish on the Korn Ferry means you get to play the next week. So, my goal is to try to stay on that tour the rest of the summer, get some top-25s.

“And if you win out there, you get 500 points and playing status. All of a sudden, your goals can change from getting to the Korn Ferry Finals to chasing a (PGA) Tour card. Your life can change in a week, and that’s my mindset.”

Growing up in East Peoria, Perkins was a three-time Class 2A state golf qualifier for the East Peoria High School Raiders — with a top finish of fourth place his sophomore year.

He went on to a noteworthy career at Illinois State, where he was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection and a two-time MVC Player of the Year.

He also was 2019 Chicago District Golf Association Player of the Year and was runner-up in the 2019 Illinois State Amateur.

While he played other sports growing up, Perkins gravitated toward golf. He credited several people for helping him on his career path — one in particular.

“My dad (Tony Perkins) introduced me to the game, so I have to give him a shout out,” Perkins said. “But if there was one person it would be Tim Sheppard. He’s a good senior amateur player from East Peoria, won a bunch of CDGA events.

“We’re super tight. I learned a lot from him, and now I can help him with his game, too. I’m glad he’s been a part of it.”