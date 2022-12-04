Illinois State goes 3-point crazy in second half as Redbirds down Belmont to end losing streak

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball team hit Belmont with a 3-point blitz to start the second half of Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference game at CEFCU Arena.

The Redbirds made eight straight 3-pointers after the intermission to take command. Liam McChesney scored a career-high 25 points as ISU downed the Bruins, 87-77, for their first home win under Ryan Pedon.

Seneca Knight added 17 points, Luke Kasubke had 13 and Kendall Lewis 11 as the Redbirds snapped a five-game losing streak with their first win in 22 days. ISU sank a season-high 13 3-pointers in 21 attempts as the Redbirds also topped their previous high point total of 69.

ISU (3-6 overall, 1-1 MVC) entertains Eastern Michigan at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Belmont (5-4, 1-1), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, was led by senior forward Ben Sheppard with 23 points. The Bruins came into the game the Valley's best 3-point shooting team at 39.8% and made 8 of 18 from distance.

McChesney's two free throws gave ISU a 37-35 early in the second half before Kasubke buried a pair of 3-pointers as the Redbirds enjoyed a 43-37 lead with 16:10 left.

Kasubke, Malachi Poindexter and McChesney then hit from outside the arc as the Redbirds' lead grew to 54-45 with 12:26 left.

Even when ISU finally missed a 3-pointer by Kasubke, Darius Burford was there for a rebound basket and 66-53 lead.

Belmont never got the deficit into single digits the rest of the way. McChesney put an exclamation point on the win with two slams off feeds from Malachi Poindexter and Kasubke in the final three minutes. Belmont closed the gap to 85-75 with a minute left.

Colton Sandage's 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the first half got the Redbirds within 31-30 at the break.

ISU's only lead of the first half came when Jayden Johnson sank a 3-pointer with 12:58 left to put the Redbirds ahead, 9-8. After that the Redbirds went more than five minutes without scoring before McChesney's turnaround jumper with 7:41 left stopped an 8-0 Belmont run.