Illinois State gets first MVC rematch as Redbirds try to break eight-game skid against UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The final score of 66-60 on Dec. 31 was misleading. There was no New Year's Eve celebration for Illinois State as the Redbirds lost to Northern Iowa at CEFCU Arena.

"The score was not indicative of how much they kicked our butt that day," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon.

The rematch between the Redbirds and Panthers is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at McLeod Center. This will be the first time Pedon and his staff face another Missouri Valley Conference opponent for the second time.

Being a first-year head coach, Pedon hopes seeing a league opponent in person gives him and his assistants a better feel for what the Redbirds need to do differently.

"I've always prided myself on knowing your opponents very well, especially in league," said Pedon. "Not having played some of these teams or coaches in a long time — or if ever — you're going into it a little bit differently heading into game two. It's the second time we'll have played them, and we have a sample of what our system looks like against their system."

UNI comes in 9-9 overall and 5-3 in the MVC, in a five-way tie for fourth and only a game behind Indiana State, Southern Illinois and Belmont in the bunched-up league standings.

The Redbirds (8-11 overall) are ninth at 3-5 and coming off a 69-57 loss at SIU on Saturday when the Salukis outscored the Redbirds, 37-22, in the second half.

"We might have relaxed (defensively) a little bit," said ISU junior forward Liam McChesney, who scored a team-high 13 points. "We have to be in our gaps a little bit more. We were late and stuck to our guy. Then we helped, and that's when they kicked it out and hit the shots."

The Redbirds know first-hand there is no relaxing against Bowen Born.

UNI's 5-foot-11 sophomore guard could pass for a team manager, but looks can be deceiving. Born has stepped up without two key players the Panthers thought they would have last spring to become the league's leading scorer with a 19.2 average, including 20.8 in MVC games.

Born scored 25 points against ISU in the first meeting as UNI beat the Redbirds for the eighth straight time. That's one of nine 20-plus games for Born this season.

"He's a special player. He's very unique," said Pedon. "His ability to start and stop is something highly underappreciated about his game. He's ridiculously efficient despite his size. He's very crafty. He can score at all three levels and is very shifty. He's a hard guard for everybody he plays."

UNI's Ben Jacobson, the league's longest tenured head coach, thought Born would step into a more prominent role when league MVP AJ Green left after last season. Jacobson also thought two veterans — forward Austin Phyfe and guard Nate Heise — would be on the court with Born.

However, Phyfe hasn't played this season because of blood clots. Heise suffered a broken hand in the second game and is out for the season after surgery.

"I don't know if he (Born) averages 20 a game if Phyfe and Nate were both out there, but he was going to be in the mid-teens," said Jacobson. "The number would be a little bit different, but the way he's playing we were going to need him to do the same thing. He was just going to have a couple older guys out there with him that both are experienced in our league and very good players."

Tytan Anderson has stepped up. The sophomore forward has contributed eight double-doubles, the 14th most in the nation, and averages 13.7 points and a league-high 9.7 rebounds.

ISU could be without Colton Sandage for the second straight game. The fifth-year senior guard didn't make the trip to SIU because of a back ailment which slowed him during the summer and early part of fall camp.

McChesney has played well against UNI the last two times the teams have played. He scored 22 points, making 9 of 14 shots and 3 of 4 outside the arc, on Dec. 31 and had 13 points in an MVC Tournament quarterfinal loss to the Panthers last season.

"His length and versatility has caused some challenges for us. He's shot the ball well," said Jacobson. "Anytime you've got a guy who can make 3s, put it on the floor a little bit, post it a little bit, that versatility is a challenge. McChesney can do those things."

